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UK high street revival will fail without planning reform, says Next boss - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK high street revival will fail without planning reform, says Next boss

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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UK High Street Revival at Risk Without Planning Reform, Warns Next CEO

Government Policies and Market Forces in High Street Revitalization

By James Davey

Current Government Initiatives

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Attempts to revive Britain's high streets will fail unless the government loosens planning restrictions and lets market forces shape how properties are used, the boss of clothing retailer Next said on Thursday.

New Prime Minister Andy Burnham has made the revival of Britain's struggling high streets a cornerstone of his domestic agenda, arguing that many have been "hollowed out" after years of decline.

His government plans to lower business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues by 20% from April, while cracking down on vape shops, betting outlets and rogue businesses.

Next CEO's Perspective on High Street Revival

But Next CEO Simon Wolfson, the longest-serving leader in the FTSE 100, said efforts to restore high streets to their former shape were misguided.

Changing Consumer Behaviour

"If your aim is to get the high street back to where it was, you're barking up the wrong tree," he told reporters after Next published first-half results.

Wolfson said the character of Britain's high streets would ultimately be shaped by changes in consumer behaviour, noting the shift online over the last decade and the disappearance of many brands.

"There's nothing that any government could have done about that," he said.

The Case for Flexible Property Use

Instead, he argued that the government should make it easier for properties to be repurposed.

Letting the Market Decide

"The most important thing the government could do for British high streets is let them develop."

"Don't try and decide: This should be a shop and that should be a restaurant and this should be a barbers, just let the market do its work and transform British high streets into what people most want."

Examples of Success and Failure

Wolfson said high streets had remained vibrant in areas where councils had taken an evolutionary approach, allowing properties to be converted to residential, office, restaurant, leisure or healthcare use. By contrast, he said towns that had sought to preserve high streets in their traditional form had largely failed to arrest their decline.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Simon Wolfson says reviving high streets by returning to ‘former shape’ is counter‑productive — focus should be on letting market decide uses.
  • He urges planning reform to allow flexible conversion of retail units into homes, offices, leisure or healthcare, citing successful evolutionary approaches by councils.
  • Government is already pursuing reforms: in August 2026 it published a new National Planning Policy Framework and Planning and Infrastructure Act reforms aimed at reducing planning delays and increasing flexibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Next CEO Simon Wolfson say about high street revival?
Simon Wolfson argues that high street revival will fail without loosening planning restrictions and allowing market forces to decide property use.
What is included in the new government's high street plans?
The government plans to lower business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues and crack down on vape shops, betting outlets, and rogue businesses.
How does Wolfson view government efforts to restore high streets to their former shape?
He believes these efforts are misguided and that it's unrealistic to return high streets to their previous form.
What does Wolfson suggest for reviving UK high streets?
He recommends easing planning restrictions and allowing high streets to adapt naturally to consumer demand and market needs.
How have councils had success with high street vitality?
Councils taking an evolutionary approach and allowing property repurposing have kept their high streets vibrant.

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