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Jefferies-linked fund says Radiant World may hold just $10,000 in cash - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Jefferies-linked fund says Radiant World may hold just $10,000 in cash

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Jefferies-Linked Fund Alleges Radiant World's Cash Balance Is Just $10,000

Jefferies-Linked Fund's Legal Action Against Radiant World

Background of the Dispute

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Iron ore trader Radiant World may hold just $10,000 in cash despite its most recent financial statements referring to cash balances of over $200 million, lawyers for a Jefferies-linked fund suing over an alleged fraud said on Thursday.

LAM Trade Finance Group II, in which U.S. bank Jefferies holds a minority stake, last month obtained a freezing order from London's High Court against Radiant World, its founder Pinkesh Nahar and others.

Concerns Over Invoice Validity

Radiant World has come under pressure over concerns that invoices provided to its banks may not have been valid, which the firm has strongly denied. Singapore's police force last month said it was investigating Radiant World.

Details of the Receivables Dispute

LAM Trade Finance Group II, which has also obtained freezing orders in Hong Kong and Singapore, says it purchased iron ore receivables from linked companies, by which it bought the right to be paid by traders such as Glencore and Vitol, but that those receivables either did not exist or were not validly assigned.

Judge's Statement on the Case

"It appears that the defendants used debit notes to paper over the cracks, as it is put by the claimant, for as long as they could and it is characterised that 'the well has now run dry'", Judge Simon Bryan said when he made the freezing order.

Radiant World did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Arguments for Maintaining the Freezing Order

At a hearing on Thursday, lawyers representing LAM Trade Finance Group II argued in court documents that the freezing order should remain in place because of the risk that the defendants would dissipate assets.

They said that asset totals provided in a witness statement on behalf of Radiant World were "substantially different" from those in the group's financial statements for the year to September 30, 2025.

"The audited financial statements refer to cash balances of over $200 million whereas (the statement) says that Radiant World holds only US$10,000 in cash," they argued.

Ongoing Legal Battles

Radiant World is embroiled in various lawsuits, having sued Glencore this week in Singapore seeking more than $2 billion.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Sam Tobin; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • In court filings related to a London High Court freezing order, Jefferies‑linked LAM Trade Finance Group II claims Radiant World holds only US$10,000 in cash, contradicting more than US$200 million reported in its audited financials.
  • The fund has secured freezing orders not only in London but also in Singapore and Hong Kong, reflecting its exposure—reported to be as much as US$499 million—to Radiant World, its founder, and associated entities.
  • Radiant World is under investigation by Singapore police (including a recent office raid), with US regulators such as the DOJ and CFTC also probing its transactions amid allegations of falsified documents; several major commodity firms have suspended dealings with it.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has LAM Trade Finance Group II alleged about Radiant World's cash balance?
LAM Trade Finance Group II claims Radiant World may have only $10,000 in cash, far less than the $200 million reported in its financial statements.
Why did London's High Court issue a freezing order against Radiant World?
The freezing order was granted due to alleged risks that Radiant World and its founder might dissipate assets amid fraud accusations.
What is Radiant World accused of in relation to its financial activities?
Radiant World is accused of using invalid invoices and assigning receivables that may not exist, actions denied by the company.
Which regions have issued asset freezing orders against Radiant World?
Freezing orders against Radiant World have been obtained in London, Hong Kong, and Singapore.
Is Radiant World involved in any other lawsuits?
Yes, Radiant World has also sued Glencore in Singapore, seeking over $2 billion.

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