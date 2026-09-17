British Airways Expands Latin American Flights with Daily London-Buenos Aires Service
British Airways Announces Major Capacity Increase and New Routes
Sept 17 (Reuters) - British Airways said on Thursday it will increase seat capacity on its Latin American network by 25% in summer 2027, alongside the launch of a daily non-stop service between London Heathrow and Buenos Aires.
Key Details of the Expansion
Here are more details:
Capacity Increase and Strategic Focus
• The capacity push comes as the IAG-owned airline seeks to capitalise on rising travel demand between the UK and Latin America's two largest economies.
New and Enhanced Routes
London to Santiago and Buenos Aires
• British Airways' expansion includes a new daily service to Santiago, Chile, via Buenos Aires, and increased dedicated seat capacity to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
London to San José, Costa Rica
• It also comprises the extension of London Heathrow to San José, Costa Rica, as a year-round service with three flights weekly.
Rio de Janeiro Service Changes
• Rio de Janeiro will see increased dedicated capacity as the current Buenos Aires tag service is removed.
Industry Context and Challenges
• Global airlines have scaled back growth plans amid a surge in fuel prices from the Iran war, the industry's biggest cost shock since the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Latvian carrier airBaltic became the first European airline to file for bankruptcy earlier this week due to fallout from the conflict.
• IAG trimmed its 2026 capacity outlook to flat in late July, after reporting a 16% drop in second-quarter profit.
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)