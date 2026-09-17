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British Airways boosts Latin American capacity 25% with daily Buenos Aires non-stop flights - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British Airways boosts Latin American capacity 25% with daily Buenos Aires non-stop flights

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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British Airways Expands Latin American Flights with Daily London-Buenos Aires Service

British Airways Announces Major Capacity Increase and New Routes

Sept 17 (Reuters) - British Airways said on Thursday it will increase seat capacity on its Latin American network by 25% in summer 2027, alongside the launch of a daily non-stop service between London Heathrow and Buenos Aires.

Key Details of the Expansion

Here are more details: 

Capacity Increase and Strategic Focus

• The capacity push comes as the IAG-owned airline seeks to capitalise on rising travel demand between the UK and Latin America's two largest economies.

New and Enhanced Routes

London to Santiago and Buenos Aires

• British Airways' expansion includes a new daily service to Santiago, Chile, via Buenos Aires, and increased dedicated seat capacity to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

London to San José, Costa Rica

• It also comprises the extension of London Heathrow to San José, Costa Rica, as a year-round service with three flights weekly.

Rio de Janeiro Service Changes

• Rio de Janeiro will see increased dedicated capacity as the current Buenos Aires tag service is removed.

Industry Context and Challenges

• Global airlines have scaled back growth plans amid a surge in fuel prices from the Iran war, the industry's biggest cost shock since the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Latvian carrier airBaltic became the first European airline to file for bankruptcy earlier this week due to fallout from the conflict.

• IAG trimmed its 2026 capacity outlook to flat in late July, after reporting a 16% drop in second-quarter profit.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • British Airways will launch a daily non‑stop London Heathrow–Buenos Aires service and increase Latin American seat capacity by 25% for summer 2027, including new and reshaped routes to Santiago, Rio de Janeiro, San José, and more (prnewswire.co.uk).
  • The push into Latin America comes as IAG seeks to leverage strong demand despite trimming its 2026 capacity outlook to flat following a 16% profit drop and escalating jet‑fuel costs amid Middle East conflict (economia.uol.com.br).
  • Elsewhere in the industry, Latvia’s airBaltic has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid mounting pressure from Iran‑war‑driven fuel spikes; flights will continue while restructuring with €350 million financing under way (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new service is British Airways launching between London and Buenos Aires?
British Airways is launching a daily non-stop flight between London Heathrow and Buenos Aires starting summer 2027.
How much is British Airways increasing its Latin American seat capacity?
British Airways will increase Latin American network seat capacity by 25%.
Which other Latin American destinations are getting more flights from British Airways?
Additional services include a new daily flight to Santiago, Chile via Buenos Aires, expanded dedicated capacity to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and a year-round service to San José, Costa Rica.
Why is British Airways expanding its Latin American routes?
The expansion aims to capitalize on rising travel demand between the UK and Latin America's largest economies.
How has the airline industry been affected by recent global events?
Global airlines have scaled back growth due to rising fuel prices and conflicts, with some, like airBaltic, filing for bankruptcy.

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