British Airways Expands Latin American Flights with Daily London-Buenos Aires Service

British Airways Announces Major Capacity Increase and New Routes

Sept 17 (Reuters) - British Airways said on Thursday it will increase seat capacity on its Latin American network by 25% in summer 2027, alongside the launch of a daily non-stop service between London Heathrow and Buenos Aires.

Key Details of the Expansion

Here are more details:

Capacity Increase and Strategic Focus

• The capacity push comes as the IAG-owned airline seeks to capitalise on rising travel demand between the UK and Latin America's two largest economies.

New and Enhanced Routes

London to Santiago and Buenos Aires

• British Airways' expansion includes a new daily service to Santiago, Chile, via Buenos Aires, and increased dedicated seat capacity to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

London to San José, Costa Rica

• It also comprises the extension of London Heathrow to San José, Costa Rica, as a year-round service with three flights weekly.

Rio de Janeiro Service Changes

• Rio de Janeiro will see increased dedicated capacity as the current Buenos Aires tag service is removed.

Industry Context and Challenges

• Global airlines have scaled back growth plans amid a surge in fuel prices from the Iran war, the industry's biggest cost shock since the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Latvian carrier airBaltic became the first European airline to file for bankruptcy earlier this week due to fallout from the conflict.

• IAG trimmed its 2026 capacity outlook to flat in late July, after reporting a 16% drop in second-quarter profit.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)