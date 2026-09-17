Nexperia and Tata Electronics Announce Major Chip Manufacturing Partnership in India

Strategic Partnership Details and Industry Impact

By Toby Sterling

Announcement of the Partnership

AMSTERDAM, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Dutch chipmaker Nexperia announced a far-reaching partnership with Tata Electronics on Thursday to manufacture and package computer chips in India, further sealing its split with Chinese parent Wingtech.

Manufacturing and Packaging Collaboration

Production at Tata's Dholera Plant

Under the deal, Nexperia and Tata will manufacture a swathe of Nexperia's power control chips at the $11 billion plant Tata is constructing in Dholera. The companies will also cooperate on testing and assembling chips at Tata's packaging facility in Jagiroad, they said.

Financial and Technological Cooperation

Financial terms were not disclosed. The firms will also cooperate on developing future technology.

Statements from Key Executives

Comment from Tata Electronics CEO

"This comprehensive partnership ... represents an important step in Tata Electronics’ efforts to build a globally competitive, integrated semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India," Tata Electronics CEO Randhir Thakur said in a statement.

Background and Industry Context

Nexperia's Role in the Semiconductor Industry

Nexperia is an important maker of simple chips that are widely used in the automotive and consumer electronics industries. Its ongoing dispute with Wingtech was triggered by a September 2025 intervention by the Dutch state, which it said was aimed at preventing the company from moving operations to China.

Geopolitical Tensions and Their Effects

Beijing's Response and Chip Shortages

Beijing retaliated by temporarily banning exports of the company's chips, which were packaged in Dongguan, sparking chip shortages for carmakers.

Resolution and Current Status

That has eased after the governments reversed their moves, but the company remains fractured along national lines. A Dutch court has stripped Wingtech of control, and Thursday's partnership with Tata was endorsed by Nexperia's current management board.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Joe Bavier)