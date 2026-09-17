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After fallout with Chinese parent, chipmaker Nexperia partners with India's Tata - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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After fallout with Chinese parent, chipmaker Nexperia partners with India's Tata

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Nexperia and Tata Electronics Announce Major Chip Manufacturing Partnership in India

Strategic Partnership Details and Industry Impact

By Toby Sterling

Announcement of the Partnership

AMSTERDAM, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Dutch chipmaker Nexperia announced a far-reaching partnership with Tata Electronics on Thursday to manufacture and package computer chips in India, further sealing its split with Chinese parent Wingtech.

Manufacturing and Packaging Collaboration

Production at Tata's Dholera Plant

Under the deal, Nexperia and Tata will manufacture a swathe of Nexperia's power control chips at the $11 billion plant Tata is constructing in Dholera. The companies will also cooperate on testing and assembling chips at Tata's packaging facility in Jagiroad, they said.

Financial and Technological Cooperation

Financial terms were not disclosed. The firms will also cooperate on developing future technology.

Statements from Key Executives

Comment from Tata Electronics CEO

"This comprehensive partnership ... represents an important step in Tata Electronics’ efforts to build a globally competitive, integrated semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India," Tata Electronics CEO Randhir Thakur said in a statement.

Background and Industry Context

Nexperia's Role in the Semiconductor Industry

Nexperia is an important maker of simple chips that are widely used in the automotive and consumer electronics industries. Its ongoing dispute with Wingtech was triggered by a September 2025 intervention by the Dutch state, which it said was aimed at preventing the company from moving operations to China.

Geopolitical Tensions and Their Effects

Beijing's Response and Chip Shortages

Beijing retaliated by temporarily banning exports of the company's chips, which were packaged in Dongguan, sparking chip shortages for carmakers.

Resolution and Current Status

That has eased after the governments reversed their moves, but the company remains fractured along national lines. A Dutch court has stripped Wingtech of control, and Thursday's partnership with Tata was endorsed by Nexperia's current management board.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Nexperia and Tata Electronics will collaborate on front‑end wafer fabrication of Nexperia’s MOSFET portfolio at Tata’s upcoming 300 mm fab in Dholera, Gujarat, and on back‑end assembly and testing at Tata’s Jagiroad facility in Assam (nexperia.com).
  • The strategic alliance deepens India’s semiconductor ambitions, leveraging Tata’s $11 billion Dholera project—supported by technology partners like PSMC, ASML, and Synopsys—to build a resilient, integrated chip manufacturing ecosystem (nexperia.com).
  • Nexperia’s split with its Chinese parent Wingtech follows a September 2025 Dutch state intervention amid national‑security and governance concerns; a Dutch court later froze Wingtech’s control, leading to prolonged legal fallout and supply disruptions in the auto sector (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the nature of Nexperia's new partnership with Tata Electronics?
Nexperia and Tata Electronics will manufacture and package power control chips in India and collaborate on future technology development.
Why did Nexperia split from its Chinese parent Wingtech?
Nexperia's split was triggered by Dutch state intervention to prevent operations from moving to China, leading to disputes and export bans.
Where will Nexperia and Tata manufacture chips?
Manufacturing will take place at Tata's new $11 billion plant in Dholera, India, and packaging at Tata's facility in Jagiroad.
What industries use Nexperia's chips?
Nexperia's chips are widely used in the automotive and consumer electronics industries.
Was the financial value of the Nexperia-Tata deal disclosed?
No, financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

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