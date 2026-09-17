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Investors cheer BoE move to pause gilt sales, driving bond rally - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Investors cheer BoE move to pause gilt sales, driving bond rally

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Bank of England Pauses Gilt Sales, Driving Strong Rally in UK Bond Market

Market Reaction and Economic Implications

By Harry Robertson, Samuel Indyk and Yoruk Bahceli

Bank of England's Announcement and Immediate Market Response

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - British government bonds rallied sharply on Thursday after the Bank of England soothed the gilt market by announcing it would pause its active debt sales, which some commentators have blamed for adding to the pressure on gilts, as it held interest rates steady.

Yet investors said energy prices – driven by conflict in the Middle East – would continue to drive markets and could force central banks to hike rates multiple times, while the upcoming UK budget was also looming over gilts.

Interest Rate Decision and Inflation Outlook

The BoE voted 6-3 to keep interest rates at 3.75%, in line with analysts' expectations. But it said inflation would likely top 4% next year and Governor Andrew Bailey warned prolonged conflict in the Middle East may require higher borrowing costs.

Gilt Sales Strategy and Market Dynamics

The focus for markets, however, was the BoE's long-term plan to offload its almost £500 billion ($670 billion) of bond holdings, which included a halt to sales until April and the end of sales of long-dated bonds entirely.

Gilts rallied after the announcement, particularly longer-dated securities which have been caught up in a global selloff that has pushed yields to multi-decade highs.

Impact on Bond Yields and Investor Sentiment

Britain’s 30-year bond yield was on track for its biggest daily fall since May at 12 basis points, to 5.74%, after earlier this week touching its highest since 1998 at 5.96%. Yields move inversely to prices.

"Reducing gilt sales and then abolishing them totally for the long-end is absolutely a positive," said Mohit Kumar, chief European economist at Jefferies.

"They have effectively changed the supply-demand picture, particularly for longer-dated gilts," he said. "That's why gilts are liking it."

The BoE has been the only major central bank to actively sell bonds as part of a widespread move to unwind crisis-era purchases.

Critics, including some British political parties, have said this has unnecessarily added to the pressure on gilts, though the BoE has estimated the impact has been small.

Benchmark 10-year yields dropped 8 bps while 2-year yields, which are more sensitive to interest rate expectations, fell 6 bps.

Investor Focus and Broader Economic Factors

Inflation and Energy Prices

INVESTORS KEEP EYES ON INFLATION

The rally in bonds was aided by a drop in oil prices as reports of additional Saudi crude cargoes through Oman eased some supply concerns.

Evelyne Gomez-Liechti, multi-asset strategist at Mizuho, said energy prices would continue to largely dictate movements in bond markets.

"I think we have bigger factors at play – mainly the uncertainty around energy prices," she said. "The developments in the energy space, and whether that feeds into inflation, will ultimately dictate whether yields will move higher or not."

Fiscal Policy and Upcoming UK Budget

"I think it's a step in the right direction," Laura Cooper, head of macro credit at Nuveen, said of the pause to gilt sales.

Yet she added: "I think we need to see greater clarity on the fiscal front and the degree of what will come through in the budget for us to have conviction that some of that risk premium can start to fade in the long-term tenors."

New Prime Minister Andy Burnham and finance minister John Healey will present their first budget in October, with their room to manoeuvre limited by the recent rise in government borrowing costs.

Global Central Bank Actions and Market Impact

Traders continued to fully price in a rate hike by the BoE this year, with a November increase seen as a 75% possibility and almost four 25-bp increases pencilled in by money markets by the end of 2027.

The BoE's decision came a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and a week after the European Central Bank raised borrowing costs for the second time this year.

The pound slipped slightly, while the FTSE 100 held on to earlier gains.

($1 = 0.7482 pounds)

(Reporting by Harry Robertson, Samuel Indyk and Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

Key Takeaways

  • The BoE kept Bank Rate at 3.75%, but projected inflation above 4% next year and signalled possible future hikes amid Middle East energy tensions (apnews.com).
  • It announced a pause in gilt sales for six months and cancelled long‑dated gilt auctions, replacing active sales with a multi‑year unwind plan through 2034 (lse.co.uk).
  • UK gilt yields dropped sharply—30‑year yields fell ~11bps to ~5.75%, 10‑year by ~7bps—boosting bonds and easing gilt market stress (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Bank of England pause gilt sales?
The Bank of England paused gilt sales to stabilize the bond market, responding to concerns that active sales were adding pressure to gilts.
How did the BoE's decision impact UK government bonds?
UK government bonds rallied sharply, especially long-dated gilts, and yields fell after the BoE announced the pause in gilt sales.
What are investors watching after the BoE's announcement?
Investors are closely watching inflation, energy prices driven by Middle East conflict, and the upcoming UK budget.
What was the Bank of England's interest rate decision?
The Bank of England voted 6-3 to keep interest rates steady at 3.75%.
How could future UK budgets affect the bond market?
The upcoming UK budget could influence gilt yields and investor sentiment, especially amid rising government borrowing costs.

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