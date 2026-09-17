Frankfurt reports third malaria death in airport-linked outbreak

Frankfurt Reports Third Malaria Death Connected to Airport Outbreak

Rare Malaria Outbreak Near Frankfurt Airport

Details of the Recent Fatality

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A third person has died from malaria around Frankfurt Airport in what German officials have described as an extremely rare air-traffic-related outbreak of the tropical disease.

In a statement on Thursday, the city of Frankfurt said one of two infected residents of the Schwanheim district north of the airport had died in the care of the city's university hospital.

Infection Source and Circumstances

"Both individuals had become infected with the malaria-causing parasite Plasmodium falciparum, even though they had not travelled to a malaria-endemic region and had not worked at the airport," the statement said.

Previous Cases and Recoveries

On August 27, city officials said that two people working at the airport had died of malaria, and that four more had recovered from infections.

Transmission and Investigation Efforts

How Malaria Spreads

The malaria parasite is spread between humans by some types of mosquito, but people cannot infect each other directly.

Laboratory Analysis of Mosquitoes

Frankfurt airport said mosquitoes caught in traps had been sent to a laboratory in Antwerp in Belgium in July and August, but results were not available yet.

Preventive Measures and Authority Actions

An airport spokesperson said local public health authorities had the power in principle to order airlines to disinfect aircraft.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Kevin Liffey)