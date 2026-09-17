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Finance

Frankfurt reports third malaria death in airport-linked outbreak

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Health Airports Germany Outbreaks

Frankfurt Reports Third Malaria Death Connected to Airport Outbreak

Rare Malaria Outbreak Near Frankfurt Airport

Details of the Recent Fatality

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A third person has died from malaria around Frankfurt Airport in what German officials have described as an extremely rare air-traffic-related outbreak of the tropical disease.

In a statement on Thursday, the city of Frankfurt said one of two infected residents of the Schwanheim district north of the airport had died in the care of the city's university hospital.

Infection Source and Circumstances

"Both individuals had become infected with the malaria-causing parasite Plasmodium falciparum, even though they had not travelled to a malaria-endemic region and had not worked at the airport," the statement said.

Previous Cases and Recoveries

On August 27, city officials said that two people working at the airport had died of malaria, and that four more had recovered from infections.

Transmission and Investigation Efforts

How Malaria Spreads

The malaria parasite is spread between humans by some types of mosquito, but people cannot infect each other directly. 

Laboratory Analysis of Mosquitoes

Frankfurt airport said mosquitoes caught in traps had been sent to a laboratory in Antwerp in Belgium in July and August, but results were not available yet.

Preventive Measures and Authority Actions

An airport spokesperson said local public health authorities had the power in principle to order airlines to disinfect aircraft.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • This represents the third death linked to a rare 'airport malaria' cluster around Frankfurt Airport, involving Plasmodium falciparum infections without travel history (frankfurt.de).
  • The two latest victims lived in Schwanheim, near the airport, and neither traveled to endemic areas nor worked at the airport (frankfurt.de).
  • Authorities deem the public health risk very low but advise vigilance, especially among residents and clinicians in the airport vicinity, and continue mosquito surveillance and awareness efforts (frankfurt.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have died from malaria near Frankfurt Airport?
Three people have died from malaria in the area around Frankfurt Airport.
How did the malaria outbreak occur around Frankfurt Airport?
Officials believe the outbreak is related to air traffic, with infected mosquitoes likely transported by aircraft.
Were the infected individuals recent travelers to malaria-endemic regions?
No, those infected had not traveled to malaria-endemic regions nor worked at the airport.
What actions have local health authorities taken in response to the outbreak?
Mosquitoes from the airport were sent for laboratory testing, and authorities have the power to order aircraft disinfection.
Which parasite is responsible for the malaria cases in Frankfurt?
The malaria-causing parasite is Plasmodium falciparum.

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