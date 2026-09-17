Serbia Launches Israeli Drone Assembly Plant Aiming at Defense Exports
Serbia Opens Advanced Drone Factory in Partnership with Israel
Factory Launch and Purpose
Sept 17 (Reuters) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday that Serbia had opened a factory to assemble advanced Israeli-made drones, which will supply the Serbian military and armed forces in other countries.
Key Features of the Plant
- Plant to assemble "state-of-the-art" Israeli-designed drones, he said in a post on Instagram.
- Facility to employ around 100 workers.
Expansion Plans
The government and its Israeli partners expect to open at least three more factories across the country, he added.
Confidentiality and Media Access
- Journalists were not invited to visit the facility due to the confidentiality of the production process.
- Vucic released only limited footage of the facility, saying the public would be impressed by what was being produced there.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Joe Bavier)