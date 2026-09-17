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Exclusive-China's Xpeng plans to offer tech solutions to foreign automakers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Automotive technology Electric Vehicles Business

Xpeng Expands Tech Licensing for EVs and AI to Global Automakers

Xpeng's Strategic Moves in Technology Licensing and Partnerships

BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng plans to offer its technology to foreign automakers beyond partner Volkswagen as it seeks new revenue streams, according to two people familiar with the matter.     

Xpeng has been in contact with some potential partners that have expressed interest in its technology, one of the sources said.

Technology Offerings and Potential Partners

The company plans to offer its electrical and electronic architecture, cockpit systems, Turing AI chips, and advanced-driver assistance software to other firms, the source said. Potential partners could also include foreign software developers and automobile suppliers.

Expansion into New Sectors

The EV maker, which is expanding into robotaxis, humanoid robots and flying cars, also plans to broaden its technology licensing and customisation business to cover robotaxi, robotics and other physical AI applications, the second source said. Its offering would also include the operational deployment of Xpeng's robotaxis.        

Reuters is reporting the plans for the first time.

The sources did not identify the automakers or other potential partners. 

Higher-Margin Services and Financial Impact

Reshaping the Global EV Landscape

The expanded offerings come as Chinese EV makers are reshaping vehicle design and technology worldwide.

Strategic Commercialisation Team

Xpeng established a strategic commercialisation team about six months ago to explore new technology partnerships and other commercial possibilities, building on the experience gained through its alliance with Volkswagen, the sources said.

Xpeng-Volkswagen Partnership

Xpeng's partnership with Volkswagen began in July 2023 when the German automaker bought a 4.99% stake in the Chinese EV maker for about $700 million. The alliance covers EV platforms, software and electronic architecture. 

The first jointly developed model, the ID.UNYX 08 electric SUV, incorporates Xpeng's cockpit systems, smart-driving technology and Turing AI chips.

The model entered mass production in March 2026, just 24 months after the collaboration started.

Revenue Growth from Technology Services

The partnership has emerged as a meaningful new source of revenue for Xpeng, particularly through technology services, although the company remained loss-making in the first and second quarters of the current financial year. 

While vehicle sales revenue was little changed in the second quarter and vehicle margin narrowed to 12.1% from 14.3%, revenue from services and other businesses almost doubled, lifting the segment's margin to 75.1% from 53.6% a year earlier.

On a post-earnings call in late August, Xpeng's management said the increase was driven mainly by technology research and development services provided under the Volkswagen partnership, as well as higher revenue from components and accessories sales.

Future Prospects: Physical AI and International Expansion

The higher-margin services business could become increasingly important as Xpeng expands into physical AI. CEO He Xiaopeng has said humanoid robots could eventually generate significantly higher margins than vehicles.

Xpeng's general-purpose humanoid robot, IRON, walked off production lines earlier this month as the company moves towards mass production by year-end. Xpeng plans to begin commercial deliveries in China and overseas markets in 2027.

The company has also accelerated its international expansion, with cumulative overseas sales surpassing 100,000 vehicles since entering Norway in 2020.

The G9L SUV, unveiled in Beijing on Thursday, is due to make its international debut at the Paris Motor Show next month and will become the fourth model to be built at Magna's plant in Austria, after the G6, G9 and P7+.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Ju-min Park. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Xpeng plans to offer its electrical/electronic architecture, Turing AI chips, cockpit systems and ADAS technology to non‑VW foreign automakers and software/supplier partners, aiming to diversify revenue sources beyond its Volkswagen alliance
  • The company is extending its licensing and customisation business into robotaxi deployment, humanoid robots and other Physical AI applications, capitalising on its high‑margin services segment
  • In 2025, Xpeng’s “services and others” revenue rose 65.6% year‑on‑year to 8.34 billion yuan with margins reaching 68.2%, significantly outpacing vehicle margins (~12.8%), highlighting the profitability of its tech and service businesses

Frequently Asked Questions

What technology will Xpeng offer to foreign automakers?
Xpeng will offer its electrical and electronic architecture, cockpit systems, Turing AI chips, and advanced-driver assistance software.
Who is Xpeng's current notable partner for technology licensing?
Volkswagen is a key partner, holding a 4.99% stake in Xpeng and collaborating on EV platforms and smart-driving technology.
How important is technology licensing to Xpeng's revenue?
Technology licensing and services are a growing, higher-margin revenue source for Xpeng, nearly doubling segment margins year-over-year.
Which new products is Xpeng developing beyond electric vehicles?
Xpeng is expanding into robotaxis, humanoid robots (IRON), and flying cars, with commercial delivery of robots planned for 2027.
What are Xpeng's plans for international expansion?
Xpeng aims to deliver products and technology solutions in China and overseas, with cumulative overseas sales surpassing 100,000 vehicles.

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