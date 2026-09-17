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Factbox-What is in the EU's planned KIDS Act? - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-What is in the EU's planned KIDS Act?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Regulation European Union Social media technology

EU KIDS Act: Key Proposals for Children's Online Safety and Social Media Use

Overview of the EU KIDS Act Proposals

BRUSSELS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission has proposed banning under-13s from social media and requiring platforms to design online services that are safe for all children's accounts.

Here are the details of the proposed EU KIDS Act, which will require approval from European Union governments and the European Parliament and could be revised before it is enacted.

Age Categories and Account Regulations

Bans and Account Types by Age Group

AGE CATEGORIES

The proposed regulation bans social media accounts for those aged under 13, allows parent-supervised "mini accounts" for children aged 13 and 14, and independent accounts only for those 15 years and older.

Parental Supervision for 13- and 14-Year-Olds

For 13- and 14-year-olds, a guardian would be able to set up a limited account that the guardian will control, with a daily limit of up to an hour of age-appropriate social media and video-sharing platforms.

Verification and Existing Accounts

For teenagers with existing accounts, platforms would have to check — within six months of the rules applying — whether existing account holders will have to disable the accounts of children under 15 or for those whose age cannot be established.

Checks would not be required if platforms can tell with high confidence that users are adults.

Age will be verified with certified solutions independent of platforms, including a planned European Digital Identity Wallet.

Obligations for Social Media Companies

Platform Requirements and Safety Measures

WHAT SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES MUST DO

The EU KIDS Act sets obligations for all social media, video sharing, online video games, AI companions and chatbots for users below the age of 18.

Prohibited Features and Default Settings

These include bans on addictive features, profiling-based recommender feeds and personalised ads or algorithms based on past activity. The Act would prevent infinite scrolling without breaks, reward 'tricks', unsolicited contact from strangers and push notifications during sleeping hours, defined as eight consecutive hours between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

AI companions and chatbots must be turned off by default. Profiles for children must be private by default, with geolocation, camera and microphone access turned off.

Compliance and Enforcement

The burden of proof will be on platforms to show they are safe for children. Platforms with 45 million or more active monthly users in the EU will have to present compliance plans before coming into contact with children.

Impact on Existing National Rules

Harmonization Across the EU

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO EXISTING NATIONAL RULES?

The provisions of the EU Kids Act are designed to replace a patchwork of different rules in separate EU countries with the same level of protection across the bloc.

Case Study: France's Push for Stricter Rules

France has pushed for an EU-wide ban for under-15s after France's Constitutional Court struck down a national bill before it was due to take effect in September, saying it infringed on freedom of expression.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Under‑13s banned from social media; 13‑14 eligible for guardian‑controlled mini‑accounts with maximum one‑hour daily limit and parental approval of contacts
  • From age 15, minors may have independent accounts—but platforms must implement safety‑by‑design principles: no addictive features, profiling, personalized ads, infinite scrolling, unsolicited stranger contact, or push notifications during sleeping hours
  • Very large platforms must verify ages via certified independent solutions (e.g., EU Digital Identity Wallet), reverse the burden of proof by showing child safety compliance, and harmonize protections EU‑wide replacing fragmented national rules

Frequently Asked Questions

What age groups are affected by the EU KIDS Act?
The Act bans social media accounts for under-13s, allows parent-supervised accounts for ages 13-14, and full access only for those aged 15 and above.
How will age verification work under the EU KIDS Act?
Platforms must verify age using independent certified solutions, including the planned European Digital Identity Wallet.
What features will be banned for children on online platforms?
Banned features include addictive mechanics, recommender feeds based on profiling, personalized ads, infinite scrolling, and night-time push notifications.
How will the EU KIDS Act affect existing national rules?
The Act aims to replace various national regulations with a unified set of rules across the European Union.
What responsibilities will social media companies have under the new Act?
Platforms must present compliance plans, ensure safety, restrict features for children, and prove their platforms are safe for minors under 18.

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