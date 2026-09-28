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UK government to take control of London to Scotland rail services in March - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK government to take control of London to Scotland rail services in March

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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UK Government Will Control London to Scotland Rail Services Starting March

Government to Take Over Key Rail Services

Announcement by Transport Minister

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British transport minister Heidi Alexander said on Monday the government would in March take control of rail services between London and the Scottish cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh, currently run by private company Avanti West Coast.

Current Operator: Avanti West Coast

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • Avanti West Coast has the highest cancellation rate among major UK train companies (7.1% between April–June), prompting government action to prioritise passengers over shareholders (theguardian.com).
  • This move is part of a broader Labour government strategy to nationalise rail services as contracts expire, with Great British Railways expected to oversee most services by 2027 (theguardian.com).
  • Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander confirmed the termination of Avanti’s contract in March, in a bid to deliver more reliable, publicly accountable rail service (news.sky.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the UK government take control of rail services between London and Scotland?
The UK government will assume control of the rail services in March.
Which company currently operates rail services between London and Scottish cities?
Avanti West Coast currently runs the rail services between London, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.
Who announced the takeover of London to Scotland rail services?
British transport minister Heidi Alexander announced the government takeover.
Which Scottish cities are affected by the change in rail service management?
Glasgow and Edinburgh are the Scottish cities affected by the change.

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