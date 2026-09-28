UK Government Will Control London to Scotland Rail Services Starting March
Government to Take Over Key Rail Services
Announcement by Transport Minister
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British transport minister Heidi Alexander said on Monday the government would in March take control of rail services between London and the Scottish cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh, currently run by private company Avanti West Coast.
Current Operator: Avanti West Coast
Reporting and Editing Credits
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Sam Tabahriti)