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Volcanic ash halts Italy's Catania airport for third day in a row - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volcanic ash halts Italy's Catania airport for third day in a row

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Finance Airlines Travel Disruption

Mount Etna Ash Suspends Catania Airport Flights for Third Straight Day

Flight Suspensions and Impact on Catania Airport

Current Status of Flight Operations

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Flights at Italy's Catania airport will remain suspended on Monday for a third consecutive day after volcanic ash emissions from Mount Etna disrupted operations, the Sicilian airport's operator said.

All flight operations at the airport, Italy's fifth-busiest by passenger traffic, have been suspended until 2159 GMT on Monday, according to an updated notice from operator SAC.

Advice for Passengers

Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights with their airlines before traveling to the airport. The operator said further updates would follow.

Mount Etna's Volcanic Activity

Frequency and Intensity of Disruptions

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most-active volcano, frequently disrupts flights at Catania, and ash emissions have been particularly intense this summer, affecting thousands of travelers during the peak holiday season this summer.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • Flight operations at Catania have been suspended until 21:59 GMT on Monday, marking the third straight day of disruptions due to ongoing ash emissions (Reuters) (aeroporto.catania.it).
  • This follows a pattern of intense summer disruption: earlier in August, the airport experienced multi‑day closures and rerouting of hundreds of flights during peak travel, underlining the recurrent operational vulnerability to Etna’s activity (marketscreener.com).
  • Volcanic ash poses significant risks to aviation—aircraft engines may stall if ash is ingested—prompting authorities to issue cautious flight restrictions and continuous monitoring when Etna is active (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are flights suspended at Catania airport?
Flights at Catania airport have been suspended due to volcanic ash emissions from Mount Etna disrupting operations.
How long will Catania airport remain closed?
Catania airport flights are suspended until 2159 GMT on Monday for a third consecutive day.
Which volcano is affecting Catania airport operations?
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most-active volcano, is causing the ash emissions disrupting Catania airport.
How are travelers affected by the Catania airport closure?
Thousands of travelers have been impacted, especially during the peak holiday season.
What should passengers do before traveling to Catania airport?
Passengers are advised to check their flight status with airlines before heading to Catania airport.

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