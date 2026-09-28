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Airbus probes A321neo flaw as repair plan eases disruption - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus probes A321neo flaw as repair plan eases disruption

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Airbus Investigating A321neo Fuselage Flaw as Repair Plan Eases Disruption

By Tim Hepher and Giulia Segreti

Airbus and Leonardo Probe Quality Flaw Affecting A321neo Jets

Discovery of the Fuselage Flaw

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Airbus and Italy's Leonardo are investigating a glitch at a privately held coatings firm that triggered a quality alert affecting 500 of the planemaker's best-selling A321neo jets, people familiar with the matter said.

The flaw, which Airbus confirmed on Friday following a report in the Air Current, was discovered when one of the planemaker's technicians scraped paint from a fuselage part only to find gaps in the protective primer underneath, they said.

Supplier Involvement and Investigation Efforts

Teams of engineers from Airbus and Leonardo are now working at coatings supplier TESI, a Leonardo sub-contractor south of Naples, to support recovery efforts and find the cause of the problem, which has yet to be identified, the sources said.

TESI did not reply to requests for comment. Airbus declined to name suppliers. Leonardo has confirmed TESI is a supplier but has not said whether it is involved in its work for Airbus.

Details of the Fuselage Issue

The problem involves strengthening rods called stringers in one section of the forward fuselage of the A321neo and has raised fresh questions over quality controls and points of vulnerability embedded in the supply chain, analysts say.

Airbus has two suppliers for that section, Leonardo and its own in-house supplier Airbus Atlantic, formerly known as Stelia, which also has overall charge of the front part of the aircraft. However, Leonardo has one supplier for the coatings, they said.

Repair Plan and Impact on Airlines

Shorter Maintenance Cycle Announced

SHORTER MAINTENANCE CYCLE

Airbus has said about 500 planes are involved including 250 at various stages of production and that safety is unaffected.

Airlines continuing to take delivery will be given two years to repair the affected part - rather than the usual four-year maintenance cycle - with work expected to take up to nine days including 2-3 days for the core repair job, the sources said.

That is less than some analysts had feared since the parts will not need to be removed from the fuselage panel.

Technical Details and Safety Considerations

The primer is designed to prevent corrosion that can appear over time in the lowest point of a plane's fuselage known by the nautical term "bilge" - an area where moisture builds up.

Its absence does not pose an immediate safety risk on a new jet but analysts have said the second fuselage glitch in less than a year could put new pressure on Airbus' efforts to speed up deliveries and meet targets in the second half of the year.

Analyst Reactions and Supply Chain Concerns

"The supply chain is still not under control; we thought it was but it isn't," aviation analyst Rob Morris said.

"It just takes one company and suddenly you have a problem."

Airbus on Friday reaffirmed its 2026 delivery target.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Around 500 A321neo jets are affected by inadequate corrosion‑protection coating on stringers; safety remains uncompromised and operations may continue pending repair (streetinsider.com).
  • Airlines will have two years (instead of four) to complete a nine‑day repair—2–3 days for core work—with parts left in place, easing disruption (theaircurrent.com).
  • Despite the glitch, Airbus reiterated its full‑year delivery goal of around 870 commercial aircraft for 2026, though pressure mounts as only ~475 jets have been delivered through August and nearly 100 per month are needed to meet the target (readhunch.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What flaw was discovered in Airbus A321neo jets?
A quality alert was triggered due to gaps found in the protective primer under the paint of A321neo fuselage parts supplied by a Leonardo sub-contractor.
How many Airbus A321neo planes are affected by this issue?
About 500 A321neo jets are involved, including 250 at different stages of production.
Does the flaw pose an immediate safety risk?
Airbus confirmed there is no immediate safety risk, as the missing primer mainly protects against long-term corrosion.
How long will repairs for the affected A321neo jets take?
The repair process is expected to take up to nine days per plane, with core repairs lasting 2-3 days.
Will Airbus' delivery targets be affected by the flaw?
Airbus reaffirmed its 2026 delivery targets despite the issue, and the new repair plan aims to minimize disruption.

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