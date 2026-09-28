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Aldi to invest £900 million in Britain in 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Aldi to invest £900 million in Britain in 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Aldi Plans £900 Million UK Investment, New Stores and Growth in 2027

Aldi's Major UK Expansion and Investment Strategy

Overview of Investment Announcement

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discounter Aldi said on Monday it will invest £900 million ($1.2 billion) next year, including in 40 new stores and its distribution network, as it seeks to grow its market share.

Current Store Footprint and Expansion Targets

The group, owned by Germany's Aldi Sud, currently trades from 1,092 stores and plans to open 30 over the next 10 weeks. Its long-term target is 1,500 stores.

Financial Details and Reporting Notes

($1 = 0.7555 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The £900 million investment in 2027 builds on a broader £1.6 billion two‑year programme through 2026‑27, including over £500 million already deployed at the state‑of‑the‑art Bardon distribution centre.
  • Aldi UK currently operates around 1,100 stores and plans to open 30 more within the next 10 weeks, moving steadily toward its 1,500‑store goal.
  • This expansion highlights Aldi’s growing footprint in the UK discount sector, reflecting its surge in market share and strategic investment in logistics capacity.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will Aldi invest in the UK in 2027?
Aldi plans to invest £900 million in Britain in 2027 as part of its expansion strategy.
How many new Aldi stores are planned?
Aldi plans to open 40 new stores in the UK as part of the £900 million investment.
What is Aldi's long-term target for the number of UK stores?
Aldi aims to reach a total of 1,500 stores in the United Kingdom in the long term.
Who owns the British arm of Aldi?
The British arm of Aldi is owned by Germany's Aldi Sud.
How many stores does Aldi currently operate in the UK?
Aldi currently operates 1,092 stores in the United Kingdom.

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