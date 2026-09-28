Aldi Plans £900 Million UK Investment, New Stores and Growth in 2027
Aldi's Major UK Expansion and Investment Strategy
Overview of Investment Announcement
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discounter Aldi said on Monday it will invest £900 million ($1.2 billion) next year, including in 40 new stores and its distribution network, as it seeks to grow its market share.
Current Store Footprint and Expansion Targets
The group, owned by Germany's Aldi Sud, currently trades from 1,092 stores and plans to open 30 over the next 10 weeks. Its long-term target is 1,500 stores.
Financial Details and Reporting Notes
($1 = 0.7555 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)