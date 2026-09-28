A.P. Moller Capital Agrees to Acquire Majority Stake in Euroports

Acquisition Details and Stakeholders

Overview of the Acquisition

HELSINKI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller Capital, the infrastructure investment arm of Denmark's A.P. Moller Group, said on Monday it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in European ports operator Euroports.

About Euroports

• Belgium-based Euroports operates more than 50 deep-sea and inland terminals across 10 European countries and China and handles more than 70 million tonnes of cargo annually, A.P. Moller capital said in a statement

Shareholders and Transaction Completion

• Belgian investment groups SFPIM and PMV will remain shareholders following completion of the transaction

Financial Terms and Approvals

• Financial terms were not disclosed and completion is subject to customary regulatory and other approvals

About A.P. Moller Capital

• A.P. Moller Capital is an infrastructure investor that is part of the wider Maersk family conglomerate that also controls shipping and logistics group Maersk

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Louise Rasmussen)