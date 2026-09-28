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Finance

A.P. Moller Capital to buy majority stake in ports operator Euroports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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A.P. Moller Capital Agrees to Acquire Majority Stake in Euroports

Acquisition Details and Stakeholders

Overview of the Acquisition

HELSINKI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller Capital, the infrastructure investment arm of Denmark's A.P. Moller Group, said on Monday it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in European ports operator Euroports.

About Euroports

• Belgium-based Euroports operates more than 50 deep-sea and inland terminals across 10 European countries and China and handles more than 70 million tonnes of cargo annually, A.P. Moller capital said in a statement

Shareholders and Transaction Completion

• Belgian investment groups SFPIM and PMV will remain shareholders following completion of the transaction

Financial Terms and Approvals

• Financial terms were not disclosed and completion is subject to customary regulatory and other approvals

About A.P. Moller Capital

• A.P. Moller Capital is an infrastructure investor that is part of the wider Maersk family conglomerate that also controls shipping and logistics group Maersk

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

Key Takeaways

  • Euroports operates more than 50 deep‑sea and inland terminals across Europe and China, handling over 70 million tonnes of liquid, bulk, breakbulk and containerised goods per year (euroports.com)
  • Belgian investment groups SFPIM and PMV will remain shareholders post‑transaction, while financial terms were not disclosed and the deal awaits regulatory approvals (euroports.com)
  • A.P. Moller Capital is part of the wider Maersk family conglomerate and has recent experience investing in port assets, such as its successful acquisition of a 51% stake in Spain’s port operator Bergé in September 2025 (apmollercapital.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring a majority stake in Euroports?
A.P. Moller Capital, the investment arm of Denmark's A.P. Moller Group, is acquiring a majority stake in Euroports.
How many terminals does Euroports operate?
Euroports operates more than 50 deep-sea and inland terminals across Europe and China.
Will current shareholders remain after the acquisition?
Yes, Belgian investment groups SFPIM and PMV will remain as shareholders after completion of the transaction.
What are the annual cargo volumes handled by Euroports?
Euroports handles over 70 million tonnes of cargo annually.
Were the financial details of the Euroports acquisition disclosed?
No, the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

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