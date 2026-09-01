GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Shein shares slide in Hong Kong debut on worries about trade and regulatory risks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Shein shares slide in Hong Kong debut on worries about trade and regulatory risks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets IPO Hong Kong Retail

Shein Shares Drop 8% on Hong Kong Debut Over Trade, Regulatory Worries

Shein's Hong Kong IPO: Market Reaction and Underlying Concerns

By Yantoultra Ngui, Selena Li and Kane Wu

Initial Trading Performance and Investor Sentiment

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Shares in online fast-fashion retailer Shein fell 8% in their first day of Hong Kong trade on Tuesday, with investors worried about the impact of setbacks that long delayed its listing and have undermined its competitive advantages.

Known globally for selling $5 tops and $10 dresses, Shein has been humbled by tariff and duty changes in the U.S. and Europe. Intense scrutiny of its business practices in the West also hampered its attempts to list in New York and London, which were ultimately blocked by Chinese authorities.

The stock was trading at around HK$44.6 in morning trade, valuing the company at around $24 billion, far below its 2022 peak of nearly $100 billion. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.6%.

"As a new company listed in Hong Kong, we will continue to innovate, optimize, and cooperate with our supply chain partners for mutual benefit and win-win results," Shein Chief Financial Officer Leigh Gui said at the opening gong ceremony.

Valuation and Investor Appetite

VALUATION STILL SEEN AS EXPENSIVE

Founder and CEO Sky Xu, known for disliking the limelight, did not speak at the event though later took pictures with Shein employees on stage. He declined to respond to Reuters' questions.

"I think the weak debut shows that even after the huge valuation reset, investors still don't see Shein as obviously cheap," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.

Chanana said Shein was valued at 15 times forward earnings, more than double the mutiple for PDD, the owner of rival Temu, which meant "investors were being asked to pay a premium despite weaker growth visibility and significant regulatory and trade risks."

Demand for Shein's stock during the IPO was tepid compared to high-profile offerings from the AI and robotics sectors.

IPO Subscription Details

The retail tranche was subscribed 5.63 times, while the international portion was subscribed 2.59 ​times. Some deals have been hundreds of times oversubscribed, especially from Hong Kong's army of retail investors who track IPOs very closely.

The amount sold in the IPO represents about 6.6% of Shein's enlarged share capital. Cornerstone investors took about one-fifth of the IPO and are locked up for six months, leaving roughly 5% freely tradeable.

Financial Performance and Strategic Shifts

Impact of Regulatory Changes

FIRST-QUARTER LOSS, NEW STRATEGIES

Last year, the U.S. ended the de minimis duty exemption for e-commerce shipments under $800 that had powered Shein's direct-shipping model. The European Union recently followed suit, imposing fees on low-value packages.

Shein's net income slid 39% last year and it swung to a loss in the first quarter.

Shein has said it expects first-half operating profit margin to be slightly lower than in the first quarter, hurt by higher customs duties, tariffs, fees and logistics costs in Europe and the Middle East.

Expansion and Diversification Efforts

"New markets could help offset slower growth in the U.S. and Europe, but lower spending power in developing markets may limit the benefit if delivery costs stay high," said Lorraine Tan, director of equity research at Morningstar.

Shein has been trying to widen beyond its own-label ultra-cheap fast fashion, having expanded its third-party marketplace and bought U.S. apparel brand Everlane in May.

In its prospectus it said it aims to offer marketplace and supply chain services to more brands, in the footsteps of French brand Pimkie and British brand Missguided, which it bought in 2023.

IPO Purpose and Capital Structure

The IPO has helped Shein compensate early investors who invested at much higher valuations. The company has agreed to make cash payments totaling about $3.5 billion and share adjustments to some preferred shareholders.

"This IPO is not just a fundraising event — it is also, and probably more of, a capital-structure event," said Jianggan Li, CEO of consultancy Momentum Works.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui, Selena Li, Kane Wu and Summer Zhen in Hong Kong, Helen Reid in London and Casey Hall in Shanghai; Writing by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • Shares declined around 8 % early in Hong Kong trading on Sept 1, 2026, reflecting investor caution over trade and regulatory headwinds (insideretail.asia).
  • The IPO valued Shein at roughly US $24–26.5 billion, significantly lower than its near‑US $100 billion valuation in 2022 (live.euronext.com).
  • Retail demand was modest: IPO retail tranche subscribed ~5.63 times; international ~2.59 times; only ~6.6 % of shares offered are freely tradeable post‑lockup (insideretail.asia).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shein shares decline on their first day of Hong Kong trading?
Shein shares fell 8% due to investor concerns over trade and regulatory risks, delayed listing setbacks, and diminished competitive advantages.
What regulatory and trade changes affected Shein's business model?
Recent tariff and duty changes in the U.S. and Europe along with scrutiny of business practices and blocked listings affected Shein's model and profitability.
How did Shein's IPO compare to other recent offerings in Hong Kong?
Demand for Shein's IPO was weaker than high-profile AI and robotics sector IPOs, with lower subscription rates among retail and international investors.
What strategies is Shein adopting to cope with slow growth in major markets?
Shein is expanding into new markets and moving beyond own-label products, building its third-party marketplace and acquiring brands to diversify revenue.
How did Shein’s valuation change after the IPO?
Shein’s valuation fell to around $24 billion, significantly lower than its 2022 peak of almost $100 billion, reflecting adjusted investor sentiment.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Partners Group posts profit drop, replaces CEO

Partners Group posts profit drop, replaces CEO

Image for Yen lingers near 160 as Bessent leans on BOJ, bonds sell off

Yen lingers near 160 as Bessent leans on BOJ, bonds sell off

Image for Poland pivots to home-grown defence production as it builds Europe's biggest army

Poland pivots to home-grown defence production as it builds Europe's biggest army

Image for Nine killed, over a dozen injured as Russia strikes Kyiv region for sixth successive day

Nine killed, over a dozen injured as Russia strikes Kyiv region for sixth successive day

Image for Oil prices rise as latest fighting revives Mideast supply disruption risks

Oil prices rise as latest fighting revives Mideast supply disruption risks

Image for Bond selloff deepens as rising energy prices stoke inflation fears

Bond selloff deepens as rising energy prices stoke inflation fears

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Morning Bid: The dog days are over
Morning Bid: The dog days are over
Image for Iran war could keep inflation high, ECB policymaker Rehn warns, FT reports
Iran war could keep inflation high, ECB policymaker Rehn warns, FT reports
Image for Europe adds 8.8 GW wind capacity in first half, WindEurope says
Europe adds 8.8 GW wind capacity in first half, WindEurope says
Image for Exclusive-Officials: US firm to take over some Venezuela oilfields previously run by Chinese, Russian firms
Exclusive-Officials: US firm to take over some Venezuela oilfields previously run by Chinese, Russian firms
Image for Fast-fashion giant Shein set to open flat in Hong Kong market debut
Fast-fashion giant Shein set to open flat in Hong Kong market debut
Image for US irks G20 ministers by bringing back Russia, barring journalists
US irks G20 ministers by bringing back Russia, barring journalists
Image for Bessent told Russian minister no economic relief until Ukraine war ends, source says
Bessent told Russian minister no economic relief until Ukraine war ends, source says
Image for UK steps up pressure on Russian sanctions evasion network, doubles penalties for breaches
UK steps up pressure on Russian sanctions evasion network, doubles penalties for breaches
Image for Shareholder opposition to executive pay eases globally
Shareholder opposition to executive pay eases globally
Image for UK retailers raise prices by most since 2024, BRC data shows
UK retailers raise prices by most since 2024, BRC data shows
Image for Yields rise, oil jumps; US and Iran resume military attacks
Yields rise, oil jumps; US and Iran resume military attacks
Image for Trump administration plans $4 million for right-wing media in Europe, sources say
Trump administration plans $4 million for right-wing media in Europe, sources say
View All Finance Posts