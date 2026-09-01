Tesla Sees Mixed European Registrations in August, With France and Denmark Leading Gains

Overview of Tesla's August Performance in European Markets

Significant Gains in France and Denmark

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Tesla's registrations across several European markets in August painted a mixed picture on Tuesday, with strong gains in France and Denmark contrasted by declines in Norway and Sweden.

Registrations of new Tesla vehicles, a proxy for sales, soared 279% in France and 104% in Denmark from a year ago, according to data from French car body PFA and Denmark's bilstatistik.dk.

Declines in Norway and Sweden

Meanwhile, they fell 79% in Norway and 41% in Sweden, numbers from compilers OFV and Mobility Sweden showed.

Factors Influencing Tesla's European Sales

Market Recovery and Contributing Elements

Tesla's sales in Europe have so far rebounded this year after two straight annual declines, helped by easier year-ago comparisons, higher fuel prices, government incentives and growing consumer interest in electric cars.

Upcoming Data from Major Markets

Registration data from Britain and Germany, Europe's two largest car markets, is due later this week.

(Reporting by Amir Orusov in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)