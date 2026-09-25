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Asked about CNN White House ban, Pope Leo says all journalists are 'welcome' to cover him

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Pope Leo Says All Journalists Welcome Following White House CNN Ban

Pope Leo Responds to White House Media Ban

By Joshua McElwee

Papal Comments on Press Freedom

ABOARD THE PAPAL FLIGHT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to bar CNN and several other outlets from the White House, Pope Leo on Friday reaffirmed his support for freedom of the press.

Pope Leo was greeting journalists on the two-hour flight to Paris from Rome when he was asked about the dispute between the White House and three media outlets.

Pope Leo’s Statement to Journalists

The pope, an American who previously attracted Trump's ire after criticizing the Iran war, did not refer to Trump in his response but called press coverage "very important." 

Emphasis on Inclusive Coverage

"I'm very happy that here, you are all welcome," Pope Leo told reporters. "With coverage, I think it's very important that we have it all the way around for everyone." 

White House Reinstates Banned Journalists

The White House said on Thursday it had reinstated journalists from CNN, MS Now and Politico after a federal judge ruled the ban was likely unconstitutional.

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Makini Brice and)

Key Takeaways

  • Pope Leo emphasized press freedom and welcomed all journalists aboard his flight.
  • A federal judge blocked President Trump’s Sept 18 ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico, ordering their White House access restored for at least 14 days.
  • The judge found the ban likely violated First and Fifth Amendment rights, rejecting national security as justification.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Pope Leo say about the White House CNN ban?
Pope Leo reaffirmed his support for press freedom and said all journalists are welcome to cover him.
Which media outlets were originally banned from the White House?
CNN, MS Now, and Politico were among the media outlets barred from the White House.
Has the White House ban on journalists been lifted?
Yes, journalists from CNN and other outlets were reinstated after a federal judge ruled the ban likely unconstitutional.
Did Pope Leo mention President Trump directly?
No, Pope Leo did not refer directly to President Trump in his response.

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