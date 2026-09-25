Pope Leo Says All Journalists Welcome Following White House CNN Ban

Pope Leo Responds to White House Media Ban

By Joshua McElwee

Papal Comments on Press Freedom

ABOARD THE PAPAL FLIGHT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to bar CNN and several other outlets from the White House, Pope Leo on Friday reaffirmed his support for freedom of the press.

Pope Leo was greeting journalists on the two-hour flight to Paris from Rome when he was asked about the dispute between the White House and three media outlets.

Pope Leo’s Statement to Journalists

The pope, an American who previously attracted Trump's ire after criticizing the Iran war, did not refer to Trump in his response but called press coverage "very important."

Emphasis on Inclusive Coverage

"I'm very happy that here, you are all welcome," Pope Leo told reporters. "With coverage, I think it's very important that we have it all the way around for everyone."

White House Reinstates Banned Journalists

The White House said on Thursday it had reinstated journalists from CNN, MS Now and Politico after a federal judge ruled the ban was likely unconstitutional.

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Makini Brice and)