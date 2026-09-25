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Nanexa shares soar on €1.17 billion Novo Nordisk deal for injection technology - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nanexa shares soar on €1.17 billion Novo Nordisk deal for injection technology

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Nanexa Shares Double After €1.17 Billion Novo Nordisk Licensing Deal

Details of the Nanexa and Novo Nordisk Partnership

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Swedish drug-delivery company Nanexa more than doubled their value in early Friday trading after it signed a global licensing deal with Novo Nordisk worth up to about €1.17 billion ($1.33 billion).

Scope and Significance of the Agreement

The agreement, announced after the market closed on Thursday, covers long-acting injectable drugs for obesity, type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases.

Key Features of the Licensing Deal

  • Novo will get exclusive rights to use Nanexa's PharmaShell technology, which uses an ultra-thin coating on drug particles to control their release over time, in up to five development programmes
  • The companies target formulations administered monthly or quarterly, reducing the frequency of injections for chronic treatments
  • The deal includes an upfront payment and development and regulatory milestones totalling €615 million, with the rest coming from sales milestones
  • Nanexa will receive a low single-digit percentage in royalties on global sales of products developed under the agreement
  • Novo will lead the global development and commercialisation of products covered by the partnership
Market Impact and Financial Details

Nanexa shares are up around 122% at 0723 GMT, trading at their highest levels in more than five years

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jesus Calero in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Novo Nordisk gains exclusive rights for up to five development programmes using Nanexa’s PharmaShell® platform to create monthly or quarterly injectable formulations, significantly reducing dosing frequency (view.news.eu.nasdaq.com)
  • Deal structure includes €615 million in upfront and development/regulatory milestone payments, with remaining €550 million tied to sales milestones; Nanexa also earns low single‑digit royalties (view.news.eu.nasdaq.com)
  • This marks Nanexa’s largest agreement to date and follows its 2025 licensing deal with Moderna, further validating PharmaShell’s potential as a broadly applicable drug delivery platform (view.news.eu.nasdaq.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Nanexa shares to surge by over 100%?
Nanexa shares more than doubled after announcing a €1.17 billion global licensing deal with Novo Nordisk.
What is covered in the Nanexa-Novo Nordisk agreement?
The deal includes exclusive rights for Novo Nordisk to use Nanexa's PharmaShell technology in up to five programmes for long-acting injectable drugs.
Which diseases are targeted by the new injectable formulations?
The formulations target chronic treatments for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other cardiometabolic diseases.
How much upfront and milestone payments will Nanexa receive?
Nanexa will receive €615 million in upfront and development or regulatory milestone payments, plus further sales milestones.
What royalties is Nanexa entitled to from the deal?
The company will receive a low single-digit percentage in royalties on global sales of products developed under the agreement.

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