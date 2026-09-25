UK Ministers to Brief Defence, Infrastructure Providers on Russian Security Threats
Government Response to Russian Security Concerns
Briefings for Defence and Infrastructure Sectors
LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - British ministers will brief defence companies and providers of critical national infrastructure on the threat posed by Russia, the government said on Friday, amid increasing concerns about possible sabotage operations and cyberattacks.
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Security Minister's Engagement
Security minister Dan Jarvis will brief industry bodies representing national infrastructure providers, and armed forces minister Louise Sandher-Jones will meet with industry bodies for defence firms
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Government Statement on Russian Threat
Britain's Cabinet Office said: "Russia poses an enduring and significant threat to the UK and its interests around the world."
International Context and Recent Incidents
Prime Minister's Accusations
Prime Minister Andy Burnham this week accused Russia of having "used every means at their disposal to spread lies and disinformation", which Russia said was "stoking anti-Russian sentiment"
Poland's Starlink Station Incident
Alleged Sabotage and Its Implications
Poland this week said a fire at a Starlink station was an act of sabotage aimed at disrupting internet services for Ukraine's military, but stopped short of saying Russia was responsible
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)