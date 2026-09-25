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Euro zone business lending slows slightly - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro zone business lending slows slightly

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Euro Zone Business Lending Slows from High Levels, ECB Data Shows in August 2023

ECB Reports on Lending Growth and Money Supply in the Euro Zone

Business Lending Trends

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Lending growth to euro zone businesses slowed slightly from relatively high levels in August and held steady in the case of household loans, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.

Monthly Comparison of Business Lending

Lending growth to businesses eased to 4.2% from 4.4% a month earlier, which was the highest level since mid-2023, the data showed. In the case of households, lending growth was steady at 3.1%, equalling the highest rate since early 2023.

M3 Money Supply and Economic Implications

The M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, often an indicator of future economic growth, picked up to 3.5% from 3.4%, in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Corporate lending growth cooled slightly from a mid‑2023 high, signaling modest easing in credit expansion.
  • Household lending stayed robust at a level last seen in early 2023, sustaining consumer credit momentum.
  • M3 broad money growth rose modestly to 3.5%, aligning with expectations and offering a steady outlook for future economic activity.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did euro zone business lending growth slow in August 2023?
Business lending growth in the euro zone slowed to 4.2% in August 2023 from 4.4% a month earlier.
What happened to household lending growth in the euro zone?
Household lending growth remained steady at 3.1%, matching the highest rate since early 2023.
What is the M3 measure of money supply, and how did it change?
The M3 money supply, an indicator of future economic growth, increased to 3.5% from 3.4% in August 2023.
Which organization provided the lending data mentioned in the article?
The lending data was provided by the European Central Bank.

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