Euro Zone Business Lending Slows from High Levels, ECB Data Shows in August 2023
ECB Reports on Lending Growth and Money Supply in the Euro Zone
Business Lending Trends
FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Lending growth to euro zone businesses slowed slightly from relatively high levels in August and held steady in the case of household loans, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.
Monthly Comparison of Business Lending
Lending growth to businesses eased to 4.2% from 4.4% a month earlier, which was the highest level since mid-2023, the data showed. In the case of households, lending growth was steady at 3.1%, equalling the highest rate since early 2023.
M3 Money Supply and Economic Implications
The M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, often an indicator of future economic growth, picked up to 3.5% from 3.4%, in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Editing by Timothy Heritage)