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Finance

French antitrust watchdog raids landscaping service companies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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French Watchdog Raids Landscaping Companies Over Antitrust Concerns

French Competition Watchdog's Investigation into Landscaping Companies

Details of the Raid

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The French competition watchdog raided several landscaping service companies on Friday it suspects of engaging in anti-competitive practices.

Unannounced Operation and Evidence Seizure

• The raid was unannounced and the antitrust officers seized documents, the agency said in a statement.

Confidentiality of Company Identities

• The watchdog said it would not identify the companies that were raided.

Implications and Next Steps

Presumption of Innocence

• The raid does not mean the companies are guilty of anything, it said, adding that the ongoing investigation might establish an infraction down the road.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • The Autorité de la concurrence conducted unannounced inspections at landscaping service companies on September 25, 2026, seizing documents to investigate potential anti‑competitive practices, though no firms have been formally accused. (latribune.fr)
  • Such “dawn raids” are a common enforcement tool used by French and European regulators to gather evidence of cartels, bid‑rigging or other anti‑competitive behavior; similar actions have targeted audit firms, distribution, and other sectors in 2026 alone. (s3.amazonaws.com)
  • The raids do not imply guilt; investigations can lead to sanctions ranging up to 10% of global turnover if an infringement is proven, but firms also have access to leniency and settlement mechanisms under French law. (economie.gouv.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the French competition watchdog raid landscaping service companies?
The watchdog suspects the companies of engaging in anti-competitive practices.
Was the raid on landscaping firms announced in advance?
No, the raid was unannounced by the French antitrust officers.
Are the companies considered guilty after the raid?
No, the raid does not mean the companies are guilty. The investigation is ongoing.
Did the watchdog reveal the names of the raided landscaping companies?
No, the watchdog did not identify the companies involved in the raid.
What was seized during the raid by the antitrust officers?
Documents were seized by the antitrust officers during the raid.

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