French Watchdog Raids Landscaping Companies Over Antitrust Concerns

French Competition Watchdog's Investigation into Landscaping Companies

Details of the Raid

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The French competition watchdog raided several landscaping service companies on Friday it suspects of engaging in anti-competitive practices.

Unannounced Operation and Evidence Seizure

• The raid was unannounced and the antitrust officers seized documents, the agency said in a statement.

Confidentiality of Company Identities

• The watchdog said it would not identify the companies that were raided.

Implications and Next Steps

Presumption of Innocence

• The raid does not mean the companies are guilty of anything, it said, adding that the ongoing investigation might establish an infraction down the road.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)