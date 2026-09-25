Inpex Increases Stake in Ichthys LNG Project by Exercising Pre-emptive Rights

Inpex's Strategic Move in the Ichthys LNG Project

By Yuka Obayashi

Background of the Stake Acquisition

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer, Inpex said on Friday it had exercised its pre-emptive rights to buy a 0.735% stake in its Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia from JERA, blocking a deal agreed with MidOcean Energy.

Overview of the Ichthys LNG Project

A flagship project for Inpex, Ichthys began production in 2018, turning out LNG, condensate and liquefied petroleum gas from gas sources offshore western Australia, with annual LNG production capacity of 9.3 million metric tons.

Details of the Transaction

Inpex said it had exercised its pre-emptive rights under the project's joint operating and shareholders' pacts, as the deal aligns with its long-term strategy to expand upstream gas assets and would boost energy security in Japan and the Asia-Pacific.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition will increase Inpex's interest in the project to 68.555%.

Implications for Stakeholders

JERA's Position and Related Transactions

In a statement, JERA, Japan's biggest power generator, said it was now selling its entire project stake of 0.735% to Inpex after the exercise of the pre-emptive rights.

Previous Agreement with MidOcean Energy

In March, the company had said it would sell its Ichthys stake to MidOcean Energy, an LNG company backed by US energy-focused private equity firm EIG.

Other Asset Sales by JERA

JERA, jointly owned by Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, said its plan to sell its 0.417% interest in the Chevron‑operated Gorgon project to MidOcean Energy remained unchanged.

Regulatory and Financial Impact

Completion of the deal is subject to conditions such as regulatory approvals from Australian authorities, Inpex added in its statement, with the transaction set to have minimal impact on its consolidated financial results.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)