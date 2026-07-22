USW and Unions Urge Investors to Address BP Lockout at Indiana Whiting Refinery
Union Actions and Investor Engagement
Background of the BP Lockout
July 22 (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers (USW), AFL-CIO and IndustriaALL Global Union on Wednesday urged investors to engage British Petroleum's board and executive leadership over the company's "ongoing, illegal" lockout of approximately 800 workers at its Whiting, Indiana refinery.
Details of the Lockout
Reporting and Coverage
(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru)