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United Steelworkers coalition urges investors to address BP lockout of 800 Whiting refinery workers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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United Steelworkers coalition urges investors to address BP lockout of 800 Whiting refinery workers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Finance Markets Labor Energy

USW and Unions Urge Investors to Address BP Lockout at Indiana Whiting Refinery

Union Actions and Investor Engagement

Background of the BP Lockout

July 22 (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers (USW), AFL-CIO and IndustriaALL Global Union on Wednesday urged investors to engage British Petroleum's board and executive leadership over the company's "ongoing, illegal" lockout of approximately 800 workers at its Whiting, Indiana refinery.

Details of the Lockout

Reporting and Coverage

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • The USW and allied unions are framing BP’s lockout as unfair and illegal, urging investors to engage the company’s leadership over labor practices (usw.org).
  • About 800 refinery workers have been locked out since March 19 after union members overwhelmingly rejected BP’s contract proposals; talks resumed in mid‑May but no agreement has been reached (investing.com).
  • The union accuses BP of delaying negotiations and leveraging the lockout to pressure workers into concessions on job cuts, pay and bargaining rights (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is urging investors to address the BP lockout?
The United Steelworkers (USW), AFL-CIO, and IndustriaALL Global Union are urging investors to engage BP leadership on the lockout.
How many workers are affected by the BP lockout at the Whiting refinery?
Approximately 800 workers at the Whiting, Indiana refinery are affected.
Where is the BP lockout incident taking place?
The lockout is occurring at BP's Whiting refinery in Indiana.
What is the main concern raised by the unions regarding BP?
The unions allege that BP's ongoing lockout of workers is illegal and urge investors to engage with BP’s board and leadership.

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