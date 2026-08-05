Russia Steps Up Disinformation Campaigns Ahead of Key German Elections

Escalating Russian Influence and Disinformation in German Politics

Intensified Campaigns Targeting Upcoming State Elections

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia is intensifying disinformation campaigns in Germany, German security sources told Reuters, ahead of state elections in which the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) appears set to make major gains.

Germany is holding elections in Berlin, Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania next month. Polls suggest the AfD, whose leader has vowed to upend the political consensus and restore German ties with Russia — largely frozen due to Moscow's war in Ukraine — could win a majority and even take power in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Polarisation and Discrediting of Mainstream Parties

The Russian campaigns aim to polarise the political climate and discredit the governing conservative CDU party and its coalition partner, the SPD, as well as the Greens and Free Democratic Party, the sources said.

Official Responses and Denials

Russia's embassy in Berlin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Moscow has consistently denied involvement in disinformation campaigns against the West.

Mechanisms and Tactics of Russian Disinformation

Central Coordination and Use of Media Outlets

The four security sources, who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, said German authorities are certain the campaigns are being centrally orchestrated from Russia using a number of companies.

Social Media Manipulation and Fake News Videos

The campaigns are using social media to disseminate videos, mainly in English, bearing the logos of reputable media outlets including the BBC and German broadcaster ARD. They contain false accusations against local politicians, ranging from allegations of embezzlement to sexual harassment and abuse.

Historical Context and Broader Implications

Previous Accusations and International Reach

Moscow has regularly faced accusations of election interference.

The German government warned of a similar Russian-orchestrated disinformation campaign ahead of federal parliamentary elections last year. And recently, Russia was accused of seeking to influence elections in Moldova and Armenia.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Hugh Lawson)