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Puig reports first-half revenue growth after Estee Lauder talks end - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Puig reports first-half revenue growth after Estee Lauder talks end

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Puig Sees 4.4% Revenue Growth in H1 Post-Estee Lauder Talks, Confirms Outlook

First-Half 2024 Performance and Strategic Outlook

July 30 (Reuters) - Spanish beauty company Puig reported first-half revenue growth on Thursday as investors looked for signs the maker of Carolina Herrera perfumes and Charlotte Tilbury makeup can sustain growth as the post-pandemic fragrance boom moderates.

Background: End of Estée Lauder Merger Talks

The results are the first since Puig and U.S. cosmetics company Estée Lauder ended talks in May on a potential combination that would have created a luxury beauty group worth about $40 billion.

Investor Focus Shifts to Standalone Growth

The collapse of the talks has shifted investor focus back to Puig's standalone growth prospects just as fragrance demand normalises and conflict in the Middle East continues to weigh on travel retail, an important channel for premium beauty brands.

Key Financial Highlights

Revenue and Profit Figures

  • H1 net revenue €2.35 billion ($2.71 billion), up 4.4% like-for-like, up 2.4% reported.
  • H1 net profit €262.8 million ($302.56 million), down 4.4% from last year.

Impact of Middle East Conflict

  • Middle East conflict hit H1 total sales by 0.6% or by about €14.0 million, slightly lower than expected.
  • Q2 Middle East impact on travel retail, where it generates a tenth of its sales, estimated at €6 million.

Segment Performance

Fragrances, Makeup, and Skincare
  • Fragrances and fashion, the bulk of its revenue, rose 1.9%, makeup up 5.8% and skincare up 1.2%, on reported basis.

Outlook and Guidance

The company confirmed full-year guidance, with adjusted EBITDA margins to remain stable, expecting to outperform the premium beauty market on a like-for-like basis.

($1 = 0.8686 euros)

(Reporting by Mireia Merino and Marta Serafinko in Gdansk,)

Key Takeaways

  • Puig’s H1 net revenue rose 4.4% like‑for‑like to €2.35 bn, though reported growth was 2.4%, driven by gains in makeup (+5.8%) and modest pickup in fragrances and fashion (+1.9%)
  • Net profit fell 4.4% to €262.8 m as geopolitical tensions—especially in the Middle East—cut roughly €14 m in H1 sales and €6 m in Q2 travel‑retail revenue
  • The collapse of merger talks with Estée Lauder shifts attention back to Puig’s standalone performance; the company affirmed stable adjusted EBITDA margins and aims to outperform the premium beauty market

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Puig’s first-half 2024 revenue growth?
Puig reported a 4.4% like-for-like revenue growth for the first half of 2024, with net revenue reaching €2.35 billion.
How did the end of merger talks with Estée Lauder affect Puig?
The end of merger talks shifted investor focus back to Puig’s standalone growth, highlighting its ability to sustain growth independently.
What impact did the Middle East conflict have on Puig’s sales?
The Middle East conflict reduced Puig’s first-half sales by approximately €14 million, or 0.6% of total sales.
Which segments drove Puig’s revenue growth in the first half?
Growth was led by makeup, up 5.8%, followed by fragrances and fashion, up 1.9%, and skincare, up 1.2%.
Did Puig confirm its full-year financial outlook?
Yes, Puig confirmed its full-year outlook with expectations to outperform the premium beauty market on a like-for-like basis.

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