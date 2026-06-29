UK Business Confidence Drops in June Amid Cost Pressures, Says Lloyds Survey

Key Findings from the Lloyds Business Confidence Survey

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - British businesses' confidence about the economic outlook fell this month although their assessment of their ‌own prospects was less downbeat, a survey by Lloyds showed on Tuesday.

Impact of Cost Pressures and Global Uncertainty

"While cost pressures and global uncertainty continue to weigh on business confidence, international firms are much more confident with many seeing signs of supply chain disruption easing and strengthening customer demand," said Amanda Murphy, CEO for Lloyds Business and Commercial Banking.

Survey Highlights

Overall Business Confidence

• Businesses' overall confidence fell by 3 points ​to +44, below its 12-month average of +47

Confidence in the Wider Economy

• The net balance in confidence about the wider ​economy fell ​by 4 points to +31, and lower than the 12-month average of +38

Trading Outlook and Optimism

• Firms' optimism about their own trading outlook decreased by 2 points to +56, still close to its 12-month average of +57, with 64% of firms expecting stronger output in the coming year

Manufacturing Sector Confidence

Significant Decline in Manufacturing Optimism

• Confidence among manufacturing companies showed a 10-point fall ​to +33 in June, well below ⁠its 12-month average of +46

Hiring Intentions

• Hiring intentions for the 12 months ahead rose for the first time in three months

Survey Methodology

• Lloyds' data was based on online polling ⁠by ​Ipsos of 1,200 businesses with ​annual sales of at least £250,000 ($330,275), conducted from June 1 to June 15

($1 = 0.7569 pounds)

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by David Milliken)