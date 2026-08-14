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US warns Iran it will step up economic pressure; two more ships attacked in Hormuz - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US warns Iran it will step up economic pressure; two more ships attacked in Hormuz

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics Oil Markets Sanctions

US Vows Economic Pressure on Iran as Ship Attacks Halt Hormuz Transit

Strait of Hormuz Crisis and US Economic Measures

By Jonathan Saul, Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

Near Standstill in Hormuz Transit

LONDON/PANAMA CITY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Transit through the Strait of Hormuz appeared to grind to a near standstill on Friday after two more ships were attacked there and the United States said it could maintain a naval blockade of Iran indefinitely.

A senior Iranian source said on Wednesday that there had been no progress in talks to build on a June agreement to end the war. As a ceasefire renewed then broke down, Iran has resumed attacks on ships it accuses of trying to transit the strait without its permission.

Recent Attacks and Accusations

Two vessels from the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company were attacked transiting the strait on Thursday evening, UAE state news agency WAM reported. The United Arab Emirates government blamed Iran, which made no immediate comment.

Nine vessels passed through the narrow waterway at the entrance to the Gulf on Thursday, up from five on Wednesday but below the average for August of 12, according to ship-tracking company Kpler.

There were no visible crossings by vessels seen early on Friday, according to ship-tracking data.

Some ships may pass through undetected with their transponders off, but the figures are nowhere near the more than 130 ships that daily traversed the Strait of Hormuz before the war launched by the U.S. and Israel on Iran in February.

Iran’s Leverage in Negotiations

"Alongside the threat to energy infrastructure in the region, Iran’s ability to restrict shipping through the strait is its main source of leverage in negotiations," said Torbjorn Solvedt, principal Middle East analyst with risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.

US Pledges New Measures Against Iran

US PLEDGES NEW MEASURES AGAINST IRAN IN COMING WEEK

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters the U.S. military has the capability to maintain a naval presence in the region to enforce its retaliatory blockade of Iran, which has inflicted severe economic damage on the country.

"Indefinitely the United States Navy can maintain a blockade like that because we'll rotate ships in and out, as we have, and we'll continue to," Hegseth told reporters during a trip to Panama.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States planned to inflict more financial damage on Iran.

"Watch this space for more announcements coming next week because we are going to apply measures like have never been seen in the history of economic isolation on a country," he said in an interview on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" programme.

Domestic Political Pressure on Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is under pressure at home to end an unpopular war, with high fuel prices dragging down his approval ratings and potentially eroding his party's control of Congress in midterm elections in November.

Global Oil Markets and Economic Impact

Benchmark Brent futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were both up slightly at about $87 and $81 a barrel respectively.

India's reliance on Russian crude surged to a record in July, while refineries in Asia, a major customer for fuel from the Gulf, bought U.S. crude this week to ensure future supplies.

Control and Conditions Over the Strait

Trump has repeatedly asserted that the U.S. has "total control" over the strait, through which a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flowed before the start of the war, prompting Iranian denials.

Tehran has said it will not allow the waterway to reopen until its conditions are met. These include removing economic sanctions and releasing frozen Iranian assets.

On Thursday an Iranian parliamentary committee approved Iran's plan for the strait. It includes a provision banning the transit of U.S.-, Israeli- and other "hostile" countries' assets and equipment, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The U.S. lifted its blockade of Iran's shipping and ports for a month in mid-June but has since reimposed it, cutting off Tehran's primary source of hard currency and compounding earlier losses from wartime strikes on its energy infrastructure.

Washington previously said it would lift the Iranian blockade once Iran and Oman, which sit on either side of the strait, reach an agreement to restore commercial shipping.

Shrinking Oil Supply and Regional Tensions

SHRINKING OIL SUPPLY

US Strategy: Economic vs. Military Actions

Trump has also repeatedly threatened to escalate military strikes and "hit Iran hard", although he has thus far resisted deploying ground troops or seizing strategic islands and bombing desalination plants. Earlier this week, Trump suggested he would rely on economic means, rather than military action. 

The U.S. has tightened economic sanctions against Iran and other individuals and entities that it says are helping it procure weapons, but the pressure campaign has not brought Tehran back to the negotiating table.

Wider Regional Risks

Reports that Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis had targeted a Saudi Aramco refinery with drones on Thursday renewed concerns about a widening regional war.

Global Economic Forecasts

Global economists have forecast a sharp drop in global growth, and potentially a swing into recession in some areas, warning that the impact would grow if the war was not ended soon.

(Additional reporting by Jeslyn Lerh, Siyi Liu, Nidhi Verma, Enas Alashray, Eman Abouhassira and Steve Holland; writing by Andrea Shalal, Costas Pitas and Philippa Fletcher; editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Transit through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped sharply, with virtually no visible crossings in the latest data, compared to pre-war traffic of 130+ ships per day (apnews.com).
  • Two UAE state-owned vessels were attacked—likely by Iran—underscoring maritime risks and political brinkmanship in the region (apnews.com).
  • The U.S. vows to sustain a naval blockade indefinitely, rotating assets, while planning 'unprecedented' economic measures against Iran (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US warn Iran about increased economic pressure?
The US warned Iran of new economic measures following attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's renewed threats to maritime transit in the region.
What happened to transit through the Strait of Hormuz?
Transit through the Strait of Hormuz slowed significantly after two additional ship attacks, with vessel crossings well below normal levels.
How are oil prices affected by the situation in the Strait of Hormuz?
Benchmark Brent and US crude futures rose slightly amid supply concerns, with heightened tensions and attacks threatening global oil flows.
What actions did the US take in response to Iran’s activities?
The US maintained a naval blockade and pledged to impose further financial measures, aiming to increase economic isolation on Iran.
What are Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran demands the removal of economic sanctions and the release of frozen assets before allowing normal transit through the strait.

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