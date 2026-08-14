GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Hundreds evacuated from resorts in Croatia and Greece as wildfires stretch across Europe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Hundreds evacuated from resorts in Croatia and Greece as wildfires stretch across Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Environment Climate Change Markets Europe

Wildfires in Croatia, Greece Prompt Mass Evacuations and Financial Concerns

European Wildfires: Impact, Response, and Economic Implications

By Antonio Bronic

Wildfire Outbreaks Across Europe

OMIS, Croatia, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A wildfire engulfed homes in a picturesque Croatian resort overnight, injuring 40 and forcing 1,200 to evacuate, officials said, as EU officials warned that pockets of "very extreme" wildfire conditions were stretching right across the continent.

Hundreds more were evacuated from a beach resort in northern Greece and from a village in southwest France, while a major grass fire engulfed houses in England, officials said.

Record-breaking heat and drought that scientists link to climate change have created ideal conditions for wildfires across Europe this summer, especially in France, Spain and Greece. The Balkans region has also endured several heatwaves.

Croatia: Flames Turn Night Sky Red Above Resort

FLAMES TURN NIGHT SKY RED ABOVE CROATIAN RESORT

Flames enveloped settlements and trees over 1,000 hectares, around Omis, a scenic town on Croatia's prized Dalmatian coast surrounded by trees and rocky hills, officials said. The blaze turned the night sky red.

The fire "swept everything in its way ... there has been huge material damage," Chief Fire Commander Slavko Tucakovic said. The fire appeared to have calmed on Friday morning with no open flames, he added.

Of 40 people treated by ambulance services, seven were in a serious condition, health officials said.

Greece: Dinghies Help in Rescue from Seaside Town

DINGHIES HELP IN RESCUE FROM GREEK SEASIDE TOWN

In northern Greece, people wearing face masks, some clutching children or pets, boarded dinghies and boats in the seaside town of Siviri as the fire ate through a forest and columns of smoke turned the cloudless sky a dark grey.

The coast guard said that more than 300 people had been evacuated by boat from the town, which sits on a picturesque peninsula of woodland, olive groves and beaches south of Greece's second city, Thessaloniki.

More than 140 firefighters, nine aircraft and seven helicopters were deployed to battle flames, while fishing vessels took part in the evacuation.

France and Spain: Additional Evacuations and Threats

In France, authorities evacuated 525 people from the village of Luglon after a wildfire broke out in the southwestern Landes region, not far from an area already devastated by major blazes this summer.

Authorities in Spain removed the remains of three kings who ruled the Aragón region in the 11th ​century from a monastery threatened by a wildfire.

Extreme Weather Conditions and Financial Impact

'Very Extreme' Wildfire Conditions Across Europe

'VERY EXTREME' WILDFIRE CONDITIONS ACROSS EUROPE

The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service warned of "very extreme" conditions across a large area of central and eastern Europe, with additional pockets over southern Britain, Ireland, northern France and southern Sweden, in its outlook for the week to August 19.

The average high across Western Europe on Friday was forecast to be 31.2 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit), which is 8 C (14 F) above what was typical from 1961 to 1990, data from the Reuters Climate Monitor showed. The temperature for Europe as a whole was 1.6 C (2.9 F) above the 1961-1990 average, it said.

Agricultural and Economic Consequences

Impact on Crop Production

The hot, dry summer is also taking a heavy toll on agriculture.

French grain maize production is on course to drop to its lowest since the 1970s, as severe summer heat and drought wither crops, growers' group AGPM said.

Reporting and Contributors

(Reporting by Alexandros Litsardakis and Antonis Pothitos in Greece, Daria Sito-Sucic in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Stephanie Lecocq and Gus Trompiz in France, Joan Faus in Spain; Writing by Conor Humphries)

Key Takeaways

  • A wildfire near Omiš on Croatia’s Dalmatian coast consumed over 1,000 ha, injured 40 (seven seriously), and prompted evacuation of 1,200 residents and tourists. (apnews.com)
  • In northern Greece, a fire near Siviri triggered boat evacuations of over 300 people as flames advanced through forests and smoke darkened the sky. (apnews.com)
  • The EU’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service warned of widespread ‘very extreme’ wildfire conditions across central‑eastern Europe and pockets in the UK, France and Balkans; June–July 2026 was the warmest on record for Western Europe, heightening fire risk. (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were evacuated due to wildfires in Croatia?
About 1,200 people were evacuated from the Omis resort in Croatia due to wildfires.
What caused the extreme wildfire conditions across Europe?
Record-breaking heat and drought, linked by scientists to climate change, created extreme wildfire conditions across the continent.
How are wildfires affecting agriculture in Europe?
Severe heat and drought have withered crops, with French grain maize production projected to hit its lowest since the 1970s.
Which regions besides Croatia are affected by wildfires?
Regions affected include northern Greece, southwest France, southern Britain, Spain, and parts of Scandinavia.
What warnings has the EU issued regarding wildfire risk?
The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service warned of 'very extreme' wildfire conditions across central and eastern Europe.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Yen's weekly loss puts pressure on BOJ, more intervention on traders' radar

Yen's weekly loss puts pressure on BOJ, more intervention on traders' radar

Image for Stocks nudge at record highs; cooler US inflation eclipses oil rally

Stocks nudge at record highs; cooler US inflation eclipses oil rally

Image for Oil set for weekly gains after US threatens indefinite blockade of Iran

Oil set for weekly gains after US threatens indefinite blockade of Iran

Image for US warns Iran it will step up economic pressure; two more ships attacked in Hormuz

US warns Iran it will step up economic pressure; two more ships attacked in Hormuz

Image for Russia exploits Poland-Ukraine dispute to step up disinformation campaign, officials and experts say

Russia exploits Poland-Ukraine dispute to step up disinformation campaign, officials and experts say

Image for Global equity funds extend inflow streak as earnings optimism and reduced rate-hike bets lift sentiment

Global equity funds extend inflow streak as earnings optimism and reduced rate-hike bets lift sentiment

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for FTSE 100 set for first weekly drop in five as miners retreat
FTSE 100 set for first weekly drop in five as miners retreat
Image for Factbox-Could Germany run some of its coal-fired power plants longer?
Factbox-Could Germany run some of its coal-fired power plants longer?
Image for Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday
Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday
Image for Culture clash: How Orcel's profit-boosting recipe could prove a bitter pill for Commerzbank
Culture clash: How Orcel's profit-boosting recipe could prove a bitter pill for Commerzbank
Image for Russia's second new ice-class LNG carrier heads via Northern Sea Route, LSEG data shows
Russia's second new ice-class LNG carrier heads via Northern Sea Route, LSEG data shows
Image for Attacks on healthcare in conflict zones averaging more than four a day in 2026, World Health Organization says
Attacks on healthcare in conflict zones averaging more than four a day in 2026, World Health Organization says
Image for Airlines get grounded jets flying again, but engine bills linger
Airlines get grounded jets flying again, but engine bills linger
Image for Civilian deaths in Ukraine jumped in July as Russia hit cities, UN says
Civilian deaths in Ukraine jumped in July as Russia hit cities, UN says
Image for Pound set for weekly rise after better than expected GDP data
Pound set for weekly rise after better than expected GDP data
Image for Italian NATO fighter jet shoots down drone in Latvian airspace
Italian NATO fighter jet shoots down drone in Latvian airspace
Image for UK regulator bans, fines former Blue Horizon executives for false statements
UK regulator bans, fines former Blue Horizon executives for false statements
Image for Italian PM hopes Intesa's takeover target Monte dei Paschi won't be broken up
Italian PM hopes Intesa's takeover target Monte dei Paschi won't be broken up
View All Finance Posts