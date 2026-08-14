Wildfires in Croatia, Greece Prompt Mass Evacuations and Financial Concerns

European Wildfires: Impact, Response, and Economic Implications

By Antonio Bronic

Wildfire Outbreaks Across Europe

OMIS, Croatia, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A wildfire engulfed homes in a picturesque Croatian resort overnight, injuring 40 and forcing 1,200 to evacuate, officials said, as EU officials warned that pockets of "very extreme" wildfire conditions were stretching right across the continent.

Hundreds more were evacuated from a beach resort in northern Greece and from a village in southwest France, while a major grass fire engulfed houses in England, officials said.

Record-breaking heat and drought that scientists link to climate change have created ideal conditions for wildfires across Europe this summer, especially in France, Spain and Greece. The Balkans region has also endured several heatwaves.

Croatia: Flames Turn Night Sky Red Above Resort

FLAMES TURN NIGHT SKY RED ABOVE CROATIAN RESORT

Flames enveloped settlements and trees over 1,000 hectares, around Omis, a scenic town on Croatia's prized Dalmatian coast surrounded by trees and rocky hills, officials said. The blaze turned the night sky red.

The fire "swept everything in its way ... there has been huge material damage," Chief Fire Commander Slavko Tucakovic said. The fire appeared to have calmed on Friday morning with no open flames, he added.

Of 40 people treated by ambulance services, seven were in a serious condition, health officials said.

Greece: Dinghies Help in Rescue from Seaside Town

DINGHIES HELP IN RESCUE FROM GREEK SEASIDE TOWN

In northern Greece, people wearing face masks, some clutching children or pets, boarded dinghies and boats in the seaside town of Siviri as the fire ate through a forest and columns of smoke turned the cloudless sky a dark grey.

The coast guard said that more than 300 people had been evacuated by boat from the town, which sits on a picturesque peninsula of woodland, olive groves and beaches south of Greece's second city, Thessaloniki.

More than 140 firefighters, nine aircraft and seven helicopters were deployed to battle flames, while fishing vessels took part in the evacuation.

France and Spain: Additional Evacuations and Threats

In France, authorities evacuated 525 people from the village of Luglon after a wildfire broke out in the southwestern Landes region, not far from an area already devastated by major blazes this summer.

Authorities in Spain removed the remains of three kings who ruled the Aragón region in the 11th ​century from a monastery threatened by a wildfire.

Extreme Weather Conditions and Financial Impact

'Very Extreme' Wildfire Conditions Across Europe

'VERY EXTREME' WILDFIRE CONDITIONS ACROSS EUROPE

The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service warned of "very extreme" conditions across a large area of central and eastern Europe, with additional pockets over southern Britain, Ireland, northern France and southern Sweden, in its outlook for the week to August 19.

The average high across Western Europe on Friday was forecast to be 31.2 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit), which is 8 C (14 F) above what was typical from 1961 to 1990, data from the Reuters Climate Monitor showed. The temperature for Europe as a whole was 1.6 C (2.9 F) above the 1961-1990 average, it said.

Agricultural and Economic Consequences

Impact on Crop Production

The hot, dry summer is also taking a heavy toll on agriculture.

French grain maize production is on course to drop to its lowest since the 1970s, as severe summer heat and drought wither crops, growers' group AGPM said.

Reporting and Contributors

(Reporting by Alexandros Litsardakis and Antonis Pothitos in Greece, Daria Sito-Sucic in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Stephanie Lecocq and Gus Trompiz in France, Joan Faus in Spain; Writing by Conor Humphries)