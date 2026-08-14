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France's Lactalis buys Saputo's British dairy unit in $1.34 billion deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's Lactalis buys Saputo's British dairy unit in $1.34 billion deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Lactalis to Acquire Saputo’s British Dairy Business for $1.34 Billion

Major Acquisition in the Dairy Industry

Deal Overview

PARIS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - French dairy giant Lactalis reached an agreement to buy Canadian rival Saputo's unit in Britain in a deal valuing the business at 988 million pounds ($1.34 billion), the companies said on Friday.

Market Impact

• After the acquisition, Lactalis will become a leader on the British cheddar, butter and margarine markets, Lacatalis said in a statement.

Brands and Products Involved

• Saputo's British business includes the Cathedral City and Davistow cheddar brands and Wensleydale Creamery cheese and Country Life butter as well as the Clover and Utterly Butterly margarines, added Lactalis.

Workforce and Revenue

• Saputo's Britain unit employs 1,300 people and it makes 94% of its sales revenues in Britain, Lactalis said.

Financial Details

($1 = 0.7386 pounds)

($1 = 0.8645 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • The acquisition values Saputo’s British business at £988 million (~$1.34 billion), expanding Lactalis’ footprint across key UK dairy categories.
  • Post-deal, Lactalis will lead the UK cheddar, butter and margarine markets through ownership of prominent brands like Cathedral City, Davistow, Country Life, Clover and Utterly Butterly.
  • Saputo’s UK division, which employs around 1,300 people and generates 94% of its revenue domestically, accounted for roughly 6% of Saputo’s total revenues in fiscal 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Lactalis acquire from Saputo in the UK?
Lactalis acquired Saputo's British dairy unit, which includes brands like Cathedral City, Davistow cheddar, Wensleydale Creamery cheese, Country Life butter, Clover, and Utterly Butterly margarines.
How much did Lactalis pay for Saputo's British unit?
Lactalis paid approximately $1.34 billion for Saputo's British dairy business.
What impact will this acquisition have on Lactalis?
The acquisition will make Lactalis a leader in the British cheddar, butter, and margarine markets.
How many people are employed by Saputo's British unit?
Saputo's British business employs 1,300 people.
Where does Saputo's British unit generate most of its revenue?
Saputo's British unit generates 94% of its sales revenues in Britain.

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