GBAF Logo
European banks urge regulators not to intervene in equity markets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

European banks urge regulators not to intervene in equity markets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

European Banks Urge Regulators to Avoid New Equity Market Interventions

Calls for Caution Amid Declining Exchange Trading Volumes

Industry Concerns Over Regulatory Actions

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest banks have urged regulators not to intervene in equity markets, saying there is no evidence that a decline in trading on traditional stock exchanges has harmed price-setting.

The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), representing banks including Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole and Santander, as well as trading firms including Citadel Securities and Jane Street, warned on Tuesday that tightening rules on off‑exchange trading could backfire, damaging liquidity and leaving investors worse off.

ESMA’s Study and Regulatory Proposals

Findings from the European Securities and Markets Authority

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities watchdog, in April published the findings of a study on equity markets and raised the prospect of legislative or regulatory measures to curb the continued decline in equity trading on stock exchanges.

Trends in European and UK Equity Trading

In Europe and the UK, the proportion of shares traded throughout the day on exchanges has been falling for several years, as investors increasingly use alternative mechanisms such as closing auctions and off-exchange transactions where prices are not always publicly displayed.

Potential Risks Identified by ESMA

ESMA said in its paper that the trend was not necessarily alarming on its own, but warned that if it persisted it could point to growing reliance on less transparent or less accessible trading mechanisms, potentially weakening how prices are set and reducing the reliability of benchmark prices for investors.

Government and Industry Responses

Proposals from Europe’s Largest Economies

The following month, Europe’s six largest economies proposed steps that regulators could take to curb the growth of trading within investment banks and proprietary trading firms.

Their finance ministries said that, to level the playing field, banks and trading firms should face stricter transparency requirements and only handle retail orders if they can offer better prices than those on public exchanges.

AFME’s Position and Recommendations

Emphasis on Investor Choice and Evidence-Based Policy

In its response, AFME cautioned against reducing investor choice regarding where trades are executed, and said any future action should be evidence‑based.

Peter Tomlinson, head of equities trading at AFME, told Reuters: “Both Brussels and London are focused on making markets more globally competitive and simplifying regulation. Adding more rules or restricting how and where investors trade is unlikely to support those goals.”

(Reporting by Phoebe Seers; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • AFME, representing top banks and trading firms, cautions regulators against restricting off‑exchange trading without clear evidence of harm to price formation.
  • ESMA's April 2026 Call for Evidence notes stable overall equity market functioning, with addressable liquidity around 85% and on‑book trading steady at 75–80%, despite declines in continuous lit trading offset by closing auctions and SI trading (esma.europa.eu).
  • AFME stresses that investment banks provide valuable execution services that differ from exchanges, urging regulators to preserve investor choice and focus on simplification and global competitiveness (afme.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European banks concerned about new equity market regulations?
They argue that tightening rules could damage market liquidity and investor outcomes without clear evidence of harm from current trading trends.
What role does the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) play in this issue?
AFME represents major banks and trading firms and has responded to regulators, emphasizing the need for evidence-based policy and investor choice.
What findings did ESMA report regarding equity trading trends?
ESMA noted the shift from traditional exchanges to alternative trading mechanisms but stated it isn’t yet alarming, though increased opacity could be a future concern.
What measures have Europe’s largest economies proposed?
Finance ministries suggested steps to increase transparency and stricter trading requirements for banks and proprietary trading firms.
What is AFME’s stance on investor choice in trade execution?
AFME cautions against limiting investor choice and urges regulators to base any future action on solid evidence.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK dilutes stablecoin capital requirement in final crypto rulebook

UK dilutes stablecoin capital requirement in final crypto rulebook

Image for Strawberries and ice cream push UK food price inflation to lowest since March 2025, BRC data shows

Strawberries and ice cream push UK food price inflation to lowest since March 2025, BRC data shows

Image for Air New Zealand names Kris Cudmore as CFO; delays Boeing 787 deliveries

Air New Zealand names Kris Cudmore as CFO; delays Boeing 787 deliveries

Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy mocks Russian military drive, says Moscow rejects all peace proposals

Ukraine's Zelenskiy mocks Russian military drive, says Moscow rejects all peace proposals

Image for Factbox-What's in Britain's Defence Investment Plan?

Factbox-What's in Britain's Defence Investment Plan?

Image for UK's long-awaited defence plan allocates £5 billion to drones

UK's long-awaited defence plan allocates £5 billion to drones

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Russia may allow lower quality fuel production, imports as supply crisis bites, report says
Russia may allow lower quality fuel production, imports as supply crisis bites, report says
Image for UK business morale falls as concerns about cost pressures and economy persist, Lloyds says
UK business morale falls as concerns about cost pressures and economy persist, Lloyds says
Image for Trading Day: Wall Street gains, Dow hits record closing high as fragile U.S.-Iran truce holds
Trading Day: Wall Street gains, Dow hits record closing high as fragile U.S.-Iran truce holds
Image for French parliament passes fast-fashion law to curb Shein and Temu
French parliament passes fast-fashion law to curb Shein and Temu
Image for Europe's economic resilience gives ECB greater room to move rates, Lagarde says
Europe's economic resilience gives ECB greater room to move rates, Lagarde says
Image for Maersk upgrades 2026 earnings guidance on strong demand
Maersk upgrades 2026 earnings guidance on strong demand
Image for EU's trade chief wants results on trade talks with China by October
EU's trade chief wants results on trade talks with China by October
Image for Honda explores euro bond sales of over $2.5 billion to pay parts makers, Nikkei reports
Honda explores euro bond sales of over $2.5 billion to pay parts makers, Nikkei reports
Image for Jeep plans six-model range in Europe by 2030, including China-built large SUV
Jeep plans six-model range in Europe by 2030, including China-built large SUV
Image for Resident doctors in England vote for UK government's pay offer, ending strikes
Resident doctors in England vote for UK government's pay offer, ending strikes
Image for Stellantis extends summer stoppage at Fiat 500 Turin factory
Stellantis extends summer stoppage at Fiat 500 Turin factory
Image for Soccer-Man City appoint Maresca as manager to succeed Guardiola
Soccer-Man City appoint Maresca as manager to succeed Guardiola
View All Finance Posts