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Russia exploits Poland-Ukraine dispute to step up disinformation campaign, officials and experts say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia exploits Poland-Ukraine dispute to step up disinformation campaign, officials and experts say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Russia Increases Disinformation in Poland Amid Heightened Ukraine Tensions

By Anna Koper

Escalation of Russian Disinformation Campaigns in Poland

Exploiting Historical Disputes to Fuel Tensions

WARSAW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia has significantly stepped up its online disinformation campaign in Poland, using a dispute between Warsaw and Kyiv over World War Two massacres to inflame tensions between Ukraine and its key ally, Polish officials and researchers say.

The messaging, mostly posted on social media accounts in Polish, also focuses on fomenting anger in Poland against refugees, as opinion polls show support for the far-right growing ahead of closely contested parliamentary elections in 2027.

The Volhynia Massacres and Recent Political Actions

The long-running World War Two dispute centres on the Volhynia massacres, in which Poland says Ukrainians killed around 100,000 Poles between 1943 and 1945. Thousands of Ukrainians died in reprisal killings.

The dispute intensified after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy named an army unit after insurgents who perpetrated the massacres, prompting hard-right President Karol Nawrocki to strip his Ukrainian counterpart of a top Polish honour in June.

Mechanisms and Impact of Disinformation

Online Platforms and Bot Activity

Polish deputy digital minister Pawel Olszewski told Reuters the dispute saw Russian disinformation "explode" across social and official Russian media platforms, including Telegram, in posts later repeated by Polish outlets.

An analysis by the state-backed Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM) found online anti-Ukrainian content in Polish on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube increased by more than 250% following Zelenskiy's naming of the army unit.

Much of the increase across those platforms and others appeared to be artificially generated through bot activity designed to create the impression of rapidly growing anti-Ukrainian sentiment, said PISM's Filip Bryjka.

Amplification Versus Fabrication

The messaging focused largely on amplifying the controversy rather than disseminating false information, in what analysts said may be a new Russian disinformation tactic.

Moscow denies spreading disinformation and says Western leaders are intentionally exaggerating the threat from Russia for their own political ends.

"The Russian Federation does not interfere in the relations between other states," the Russian embassy in Warsaw said in an emailed statement, adding that accusations about Russia spreading disinformation to undermine support for Ukraine are baseless.

Political and Social Ramifications in Poland

Policy Towards Ukrainians Could Influence Election

Because the underlying facts are often real, analysts say such campaigns are harder to identify and counter than conventional disinformation through fake news.

"The event is real, but the interpretation is imposed by an external actor," said Wojciech Pokora, analyst at Info Ops Poland Foundation, an independent research project.

Though Poland remains a staunch ally of Ukraine in its war against Russia, opinion polls show deteriorating support for Ukraine. An IBRiS poll published early last month found that 33.6% of respondents said their attitude towards Ukrainians had worsened following the dispute linked to World War Two.

A separate IBRiS survey published last month found support for continued military assistance to Ukraine had fallen to 52% from 78% in 2022.

Domestic Factors and Societal Sentiment

Experts say negative sentiment towards Ukraine cannot be explained solely by foreign influence and also reflects weariness with an estimated 1.8 to 1.9 million Ukrainian migrants, disputes over grain imports and the legacy of the World War Two killings.

The flood of disinformation about the dispute has "fallen on fertile ground", the digital ministry's Olszewski said.

Ukrainians living in Poland have faced mounting hostility in recent months, prompting Prime Minister Donald Tusk to call for an end to xenophobic attacks.

Pollsters say policy towards Ukrainians could be a key election theme as polling suggests Tusk's pro-European government may struggle to retain power next year.

(Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Russian disinformation surged—PISM and analysts report over 250% rise in Polish‑language anti‑Ukrainian content, often bot‑amplified, following the military unit naming controversy (pism.pl).
  • IBRiS polls show support for military aid to Ukraine in Poland dropped sharply to about 52% in mid‑July 2026, down from ~78% in 2022, reflecting broader fatigue (pap.pl).
  • Russian narratives weaponize historical memory and migration fears to sow divisions — Kremlin‑aligned networks link Volhynia memory with current security and refugee concerns (ekstrategies.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Russia using the Poland-Ukraine dispute for disinformation?
Russia is escalating online disinformation in Poland by exploiting historical disputes with Ukraine, especially around World War Two events, to amplify tensions.
Which platforms saw an increase in anti-Ukrainian content?
Platforms including X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube saw a 250%+ rise in anti-Ukrainian content after recent political events.
How does the Russian campaign differ from conventional disinformation?
Analysts note Russia is amplifying real controversies rather than spreading entirely false information, making the campaigns harder to detect.
What are some reasons for increased negative sentiment towards Ukrainians in Poland?
Negative sentiment stems from disinformation, exhaustion with migrant numbers, disputes over grain imports, and lingering historical tensions.

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