Could Germany run its coal-fired power plants longer than planned?

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Factbox-Could Germany run some of its coal-fired power plants longer?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Could Germany Run Coal Power Plants Longer Amid Lignite Exit Uncertainty?

Germany's Lignite Exit and Potential Extension of Coal Power Plants

Background and Recent Developments

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Germany delayed this week an interim report about the implications of the lignite exit in its biggest state, fuelling market expectations that the government could choose to let some plants run longer than initially planned.

Here is a brief overview of the issue:

What Has Happened?

Germany agreed in 2022 with its biggest power producer RWE to phase out lignite-fired power production by March 2030 in its biggest state of North Rhine-Westphalia, eight years sooner than a nationwide coal phase-out target.

It can examine by 2026 at the latest whether this plan works or whether security of supply is at risk, giving it the option to let some of RWE's lignite plants run until 2033.

The economy ministry delayed plans this week for the issue of an interim report on the impact of the phase-out by August 15, to wait for results of tenders for gas-fired power plants taking place this year.

Lignite is one of the dirtiest fossil fuels.

Why Does It Matter?

The delay has stoked market expectation that Germany could choose to put some RWE lignite plants with capacity of 3.6 gigawatts (GW) on so-called security standby until the end of 2033, to ensure demand is satisfied.

Asked about the matter on Thursday, RWE Chief Executive Markus Krebber said there was no change to the 2030 date and the government had not reached out to the company to seek an extension.

Can Germany Do Without Coal?

Technically, yes.

It has 266 GW of installed capacity, but around two-thirds of that comes from intermittent solar parks and wind farms, which cannot guarantee round-the-clock supply.

This has stoked a debate around whether Germany has enough baseload capacity in light of its planned coal exit, which was one driver behind tendering new gas-fired power plant capacity.

Political and Market Reactions

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Germany's biggest opposition party that currently leads nationwide polls, opposes the country's coal and nuclear exit, demanding a reversal to avoid the risk of blackouts.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Holger Hansen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s 2022 agreement with RWE aims to end lignite-fired power by March 2030 in North Rhine‑Westphalia, with a 2026 review to possibly extend some units to 2033 as a security backup.
  • The interim report—originally slated by August 15, 2026—was postponed to include outcomes of new gas-fired power tenders (€244,000/MW cap, 12 GW planned), reflecting concern over baseload reliability.
  • Analysts see coal phase‑out still on course: market forces and rising carbon prices could drive closures ahead of deadlines (potentially by 2032), though energy security considerations motivate contingency options; the new capacity mechanism auctions in late 2026 aim to bolster supply stability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Germany delay its lignite exit report?
Germany delayed the interim report to wait for the results of tenders for gas-fired power plants, impacting decisions on coal plant extensions.
Could Germany run its coal-fired power plants longer than planned?
Yes, Germany could let some RWE lignite plants operate until 2033 to ensure supply if the planned phase-out risks energy security.
What is the current coal phase-out agreement in Germany?
Germany agreed with RWE to phase out lignite-fired power in North Rhine-Westphalia by March 2030, but a review by 2026 may alter this timeline.
Is Germany able to do without coal power?
Technically, yes, but reliance on intermittent renewables has raised concerns about sufficient baseload capacity without coal.

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