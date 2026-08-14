GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Global equity funds extend inflow streak as earnings optimism and reduced rate-hike bets lift sentiment - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Global equity funds extend inflow streak as earnings optimism and reduced rate-hike bets lift sentiment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Global Equity Funds Log Strong Inflows as Earnings and Fed Signals Boost Sentiment

Market Overview and Fund Flows

Equity Fund Inflows Driven by Earnings and Economic Data

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Global equity funds attracted inflows for a 12th consecutive week through August 12, buoyed by optimism over a strong earnings season and data showing weaker-than-expected U.S. payroll growth and easing inflation, which tempered expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

Investors bought a net $18.62 billion in global equity funds during the week, slightly more than the previous week's $17.27 billion in net purchases, LSEG Lipper data showed.

Performance of Major Indices and Companies

The MSCI All-Country World Equity Index, which hit a record high of 1,163.05 on Wednesday, rose 2.85% last week—its best weekly performance since April 17—bolstered by strong earnings from AI-related companies such as Caterpillar and Palantir.

Federal Reserve and Economic Indicators

A U.S. Labor Department report on Thursday showed that producer prices were unchanged in July, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve could leave interest rates unchanged next month.

Regional and Sectoral Fund Flows

Regional Equity Fund Inflows

By region, European equity funds attracted $13.52 billion, their largest weekly net inflow since July 8. U.S. and Asian equity funds also recorded inflows of $2.58 billion and $4.13 billion, respectively.

Sectoral Movements

Investors, meanwhile, withdrew about $1.7 billion from technology-sector funds, ending a six-week run of net purchases. They, however, bought $1.6 billion in gold and precious metals equity funds and $609 million in consumer staples sector funds.

Bond and Money Market Fund Trends

Bond Fund Inflows

Weekly net investment in bond funds jumped to a four-week high of $18.01 billion during the week.

Short-Term and Specialized Bond Fund Activity

Short-term bond funds, euro-denominated bond funds, government bond funds and loan participation funds saw significant buying interest, attracting inflows of $4.45 billion, $2.57 billion, $2.24 billion and $1.06 billion, respectively.

Money Market Fund Performance

Money market funds also attracted net investments of $28.41 billion, extending their inflow streak to a second consecutive week.

Commodity and Emerging Market Fund Activity

Commodity Fund Flows

Among commodity funds, investors bought a net $2.62 billion in gold and other precious metals funds, remaining net buyers for a fifth straight week. Energy funds, meanwhile, recorded their first weekly inflow in three weeks, at $434 million.

Emerging Market Fund Trends

Data covering 28,966 emerging-market funds showed that equity funds attracted net inflows of $3.45 billion for a fifth straight week, while bond funds received net investments of $871 million.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra)

Key Takeaways

  • Global equity funds attracted $18.62 bn in net inflows in the week through August 12, extending a 12‑week streak supported by strong earnings and U.S. inflation cooling.
  • The MSCI ACWI hit a record high, boosted by AI‑related earnings from companies like Caterpillar and Palantir, while U.S. July producer prices were flat—raising hopes the Fed will pause rate hikes.
  • Bond and money‑market funds also saw elevated inflows, while sector rotation occurred: modest outflows from tech sector funds contrasted with strong buying in gold and consumer staples.

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove recent inflows into global equity funds?
Strong earnings season, easing inflation, and lower expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike boosted sentiment and attracted inflows.
How much did investors put into global equity funds last week?
Investors purchased a net $18.62 billion in global equity funds during the reported week.
Which regions saw the highest equity fund inflows?
European equity funds attracted the largest inflow at $13.52 billion, followed by Asian and U.S. funds.
What was the performance of the MSCI All-Country World Equity Index?
The MSCI All-Country World Equity Index rose 2.85% last week, reaching a record high of 1,163.05.
Which sector funds saw notable investment changes?
Investors withdrew $1.7 billion from technology-sector funds but increased investment in gold, precious metals, and consumer staples sector funds.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Stocks nudge at record highs; cooler US inflation eclipses oil rally

Stocks nudge at record highs; cooler US inflation eclipses oil rally

Image for Oil set for weekly gains after US threatens indefinite blockade of Iran

Oil set for weekly gains after US threatens indefinite blockade of Iran

Image for US warns Iran it will step up economic pressure; two more ships attacked in Hormuz

US warns Iran it will step up economic pressure; two more ships attacked in Hormuz

Image for Russia exploits Poland-Ukraine dispute to step up disinformation campaign, officials and experts say

Russia exploits Poland-Ukraine dispute to step up disinformation campaign, officials and experts say

Image for FTSE 100 set for first weekly drop in five as miners retreat

FTSE 100 set for first weekly drop in five as miners retreat

Image for Factbox-Could Germany run some of its coal-fired power plants longer?

Factbox-Could Germany run some of its coal-fired power plants longer?

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday
Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday
Image for Culture clash: How Orcel's profit-boosting recipe could prove a bitter pill for Commerzbank
Culture clash: How Orcel's profit-boosting recipe could prove a bitter pill for Commerzbank
Image for Russia's second new ice-class LNG carrier heads via Northern Sea Route, LSEG data shows
Russia's second new ice-class LNG carrier heads via Northern Sea Route, LSEG data shows
Image for Attacks on healthcare in conflict zones averaging more than four a day in 2026, World Health Organization says
Attacks on healthcare in conflict zones averaging more than four a day in 2026, World Health Organization says
Image for Airlines get grounded jets flying again, but engine bills linger
Airlines get grounded jets flying again, but engine bills linger
Image for Civilian deaths in Ukraine jumped in July as Russia hit cities, UN says
Civilian deaths in Ukraine jumped in July as Russia hit cities, UN says
Image for Pound set for weekly rise after better than expected GDP data
Pound set for weekly rise after better than expected GDP data
Image for Italian NATO fighter jet shoots down drone in Latvian airspace
Italian NATO fighter jet shoots down drone in Latvian airspace
Image for UK regulator bans, fines former Blue Horizon executives for false statements
UK regulator bans, fines former Blue Horizon executives for false statements
Image for Italian PM hopes Intesa's takeover target Monte dei Paschi won't be broken up
Italian PM hopes Intesa's takeover target Monte dei Paschi won't be broken up
Image for Drone incursions sow fear, chaos along NATO's Baltic and Finnish borders
Drone incursions sow fear, chaos along NATO's Baltic and Finnish borders
Image for Yen's weekly loss puts more intervention on traders' radar
Yen's weekly loss puts more intervention on traders' radar
View All Finance Posts