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FTSE 100 set for first weekly drop in five as miners retreat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FTSE 100 set for first weekly drop in five as miners retreat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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FTSE 100 Poised for First Weekly Decline in Five Weeks as Mining Stocks Fall

Market Performance and Key Drivers

Aug 14 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 was on track for its first weekly setback in five on Friday, as miners retreated alongside a dip in copper prices, though software and data companies rebounded after the report of a large deal in the sector. 

The blue-chip FTSE 100 dipped 0.1% to 10,765.30 points by 1009 GMT, on track for its first weekly decline since early July. The midcap FTSE 250 edged up 0.1% to 24,860.50 points, set to end the week largely flat.

Mining Sector Weakness

Antofagasta and Copper Prices

• Shares of miner Antofagasta dropped almost 5%, down sharply for the second consecutive day after its production outlook disappointed on Thursday and copper prices fell after a recent rally. [MET/L]

FTSE 350 Industrial Metal and Mining Index

• The FTSE 350 industrial metal and mining index was set for a 4.7% weekly drop, in what could be the weakest weekly performance since mid-March.

Software and Data Sector Gains

Private Equity Activity

• Among gainers, shares of Sage Group, Experian and RELX climbed in 3.5% to 5.7% after Reuters reported private equity firm Silver Lake was in talks to acquire U.S. software firm Workday, lifting the sector.

Global Market Sentiment

Impact of U.S. Inflation Data

• Global stocks traded just below record highs as benign U.S. inflation data this week tempered expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes this year.

Geopolitical Tensions and Oil Prices

• Still, a lack of progress towards a lasting peace deal between the United States and Iran has weighed on sentiment and kept crude prices on track for weekly gains. [O/R]

• The United States said on Thursday it could maintain a naval blockade of Iran indefinitely and would ratchet up economic pressure on Tehran as ceasefire talks have floundered, global oil supply is dropping and regional tensions are rising.

UK Economic Outlook

Bank of England Policy

Chief Economist's Comments

• Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill told the Wall Street Journal that stronger-than-expected British economic growth figures reinforced the case for higher borrowing costs to bring inflation back to target, after data showed a surprise 0.3% rise in the UK's gross domestic product in June.

Interest Rate Expectations

• Traders expect at least one 25-basis-point rate hike from the BoE by the end of this year, according to LSEG-compiled data.

Company-Specific Movers

Entain and GB Group

• Ladbrokes owner Entain rose 3.6% as it beat first-half profit expectations, while identity technology company GB Group sank 27%, its steepest fall in over nine years, after cutting its annual revenue growth forecast.

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 dips 0.1% to 10,765.30, on pace for its first weekly drop in five; FTSE 250 steadies up 0.1%.
  • Antofagasta shares tumble nearly 5% after revealing a 9.5% year‑on‑year decline in H1 copper output – signaling sector weakness. (Sources: Reuters figures and Reuters report) (engineeringnews.co.za)
  • FTSE 350 mining index headed for a 4.7% weekly drop, potentially its worst since mid‑March as copper retreats.
  • Sage, Experian and RELX rally 3.5–5.7% on reports Silver Lake is exploring an acquisition of Workday – a move that would rank among the largest software buyouts. (reddit.com)
  • Global equities hover just below record highs following softer U.S. inflation readings that temper expectations for further Fed rate hikes.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the FTSE 100 experiencing a weekly decline?
The FTSE 100 is facing a weekly drop due to miners retreating as copper prices fall and after disappointing production outlooks from companies like Antofagasta.
Which sectors in the UK stock market are showing resilience?
Software and data companies rebounded, with shares in Sage Group, Experian, and RELX climbing after news of a large sector deal.
How has Bank of England commentary impacted market sentiment?
Comments by the Bank of England Chief Economist reinforced expectations of higher interest rates, following stronger-than-expected UK GDP data.
What external factors are affecting global markets this week?
Benign US inflation data, ongoing US-Iran tensions, crude prices, and global oil supply changes are influencing global markets.
Which companies had notable stock movements this week?
Antofagasta dropped nearly 5%, Entain rose 3.6% after strong earnings, and GB Group fell 27% following a revenue outlook cut.

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