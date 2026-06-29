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Russia may allow lower quality fuel production, imports as supply crisis bites, report says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia may allow lower quality fuel production, imports as supply crisis bites, report says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Russia Considers Lower Quality Fuel Production and Imports Amid Supply Crisis

Russia's Response to Fuel Crisis Triggered by Ukraine Conflict

Temporary Measures for Fuel Production and Imports

June 30 (Reuters) - Russia may allow companies to temporarily produce gasoline and diesel with lower quality and allow lower quality imports, Kommersant daily newspaper said on Monday, as the country tries to ease the fuel crisis amid Ukraine's attacks on its refineries.

Details of the Governmental Proposal

The newspaper, citing a draft governmental document, said Russia may allow production of gasoline and diesel of the Euro-2 standard with higher sulphur content and which has been banned since 2013, for a year until July 2027, as well as allowing the imports.

Impact of Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure

Fuel Shortages and Price Spikes

Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian energy infrastructure in the fifth year of the war, triggering widespread fuel shortages and price spikes as Kyiv tries to push Moscow to the negotiation table.

Putin's Response to the Crisis

President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Sunday at a meeting with government ministers and other officials that Ukrainian drone strikes had triggered fuel shortages in some regions, but said Russia was dealing with them.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s deepening drone campaign has slashed Russia’s refining capacity by around 25%, spurring widespread fuel shortages and rationing (marketscreener.com).
  • Russia will allow production and import of Euro‑2 standard fuel—banned since 2013—with higher sulphur content for up to one year, until July 2027, per a Kommersant draft government proposal (kommersant.ru).
  • The moves come as President Putin openly acknowledged regional fuel shortages caused by Ukrainian attacks and promised measures to bolster supply and protection of infrastructure (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia considering lower quality fuel production?
Russia is considering lower quality fuel production to address shortages caused by Ukrainian attacks on its refineries.
What fuel standards may be allowed temporarily in Russia?
Russia may temporarily allow the production and import of gasoline and diesel that meet the Euro-2 standard.
How long could lower quality fuel be permitted in Russia?
Production and imports of Euro-2 standard fuel could be allowed for up to a year until July 2027.
What has caused recent fuel shortages in Russia?
Fuel shortages have been caused by Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure and refineries.
Has Russian leadership acknowledged the fuel crisis?
Yes, President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the shortages and stated that the government is addressing the issue.

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