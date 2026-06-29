Russia Considers Lower Quality Fuel Production and Imports Amid Supply Crisis

Russia's Response to Fuel Crisis Triggered by Ukraine Conflict

Temporary Measures for Fuel Production and Imports

June 30 (Reuters) - Russia may allow companies to temporarily produce gasoline and diesel with lower quality and allow lower quality imports, Kommersant daily newspaper said on Monday, as the country tries to ease the fuel crisis amid Ukraine's attacks on its refineries.

Details of the Governmental Proposal

The newspaper, citing a draft governmental document, said Russia may allow production of gasoline and diesel of the Euro-2 standard with higher sulphur content and which has been banned since 2013, for a year until July 2027, as well as allowing the imports.

Impact of Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure

Fuel Shortages and Price Spikes

Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian energy infrastructure in the fifth year of the war, triggering widespread fuel shortages and price spikes as Kyiv tries to push Moscow to the negotiation table.

Putin's Response to the Crisis

President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Sunday at a meeting with government ministers and other officials that Ukrainian drone strikes had triggered fuel shortages in some regions, but said Russia was dealing with them.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Reese)