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Dacia to bring popular EV Spring back home to Europe from China - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dacia to bring popular EV Spring back home to Europe from China

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Dacia Shifts Spring EV Production to Europe to Capture Incentives and Market Share

Dacia's Strategic Move in the European Electric Vehicle Market

By Gilles Guillaume

Introduction: Dacia's New Approach

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Renault's low-cost brand Dacia is looking to make fresh inroads in the electric vehicle market with a new larger version of its popular Spring model — but this time it will be made in Europe, instead of imported from China.

Impact of French Subsidy Policies

Dacia has sold 210,000 Spring EVs since 2021 but has missed out on a recent EV boom in France, its biggest market, because the country's subsidy programme for low-income car buyers excludes Chinese-made EVs such as the current Spring.

Market Demand and Limitations

"What we have seen since April, is there is a mix of EVs across all segments that is growing significantly," Dacia vice president for sales and operations Frank Marotte told Reuters. "There is clearly much greater demand ... which is holding us back as we only have one electric model."

Production Shift to Europe

Built on the same platform as the Renault Twingo and a Nissan sister model at Renault's plant in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, the new Spring is 18 cm larger than its predecessor and has a more rugged design aimed at broadening its appeal.

Qualifying for European Incentives

Unlike the current model, it will qualify for subsidies reserved for vehicles made in Europe and avoid European Union tariffs on Chinese-made EVs.

Competitive Pricing Against Chinese Rivals

That should help Dacia keep pricing competitive as Chinese rivals step up their push into Europe's EV market.

Dacia's Market Performance and Future Plans

Dacia's sales fell in France in July and August as EVs reached record shares of new car registrations of 35% and 38%, boosted by higher fuel prices linked to the Iran war.

Through August, the Spring ranked only 55th among France's best-selling vehicles, trailing models such as Tesla's Model Y and the Renault 5 and Twingo.

Expanding the EV Lineup

After focusing on combustion-engine vehicles to maintain its position as one of Europe's most affordable brands, Dacia is launching more hybrid versions and plans to offer four EVs by 2030, starting with the new Spring, which will be priced from €17,900 ($20,821).

No-Frills Approach and Delivery Timeline

In keeping with Dacia's no-frills approach, the new Spring will be available in only four colours and two trims. Deliveries will begin in early 2027.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8597 euros)

(Reporting Gilles Guillaume. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The new European‑built Spring EV will be 18 cm larger and built at Renault’s Novo Mesto plant in Slovenia, helping it qualify for EU and French subsidies and sidestep tariffs on Chinese imports.
  • Dacia plans to launch four fully electric vehicles by 2030, kick‑starting its European EV strategy with the new A‑segment Spring priced below €18,000.
  • France’s subsidy rules favor EVs assembled in Europe with European batteries, giving the new Spring a competitive edge as Chinese‑made models are excluded.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Dacia moving Spring EV production to Europe?
By producing the Spring EV in Europe, Dacia can qualify for local subsidies and avoid EU tariffs on Chinese-made vehicles, making the car more competitive.
When will deliveries of the European-made Dacia Spring begin?
Deliveries of the new European-made Dacia Spring EV are scheduled to begin in early 2027.
What are the main changes in the new Dacia Spring model?
The new Dacia Spring is 18 cm larger, features a more rugged design, and will be available in four colors and two trims.
How much will the new Dacia Spring cost?
The new Dacia Spring EV will start at €17,900 (approximately $20,821).
Why did Dacia's EV sales underperform in France recently?
The current China-made Spring was excluded from French EV subsidies, limiting Dacia's sales in the growing French EV market.

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