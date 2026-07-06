GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK's Ocado says CEO Steiner to stay in role through 2028 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's Ocado says CEO Steiner to stay in role through 2028

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Ocado's Tim Steiner Stays as CEO Until 2028 Amid Leadership Transition

Leadership Continuity and Strategic Developments at Ocado

Tim Steiner’s Extended Tenure as CEO

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Ocado said Tim Steiner would continue to serve as chief executive until the start of the 2028 financial year, when the technology company will aim to have a successor in place following weeks of speculation over its leadership.

Background and Founding of Ocado

Steiner founded Ocado, which supplies automated technology for distribution centres and runs a UK online grocery joint venture with Marks & Spencer, in 2000 with two former Goldman Sachs colleagues.

Challenges and Market Response

Confirmation that he will stay on as CEO for two more years follows a tough period for Ocado, after its North American partners - Kroger in the U.S. and Sobeys in Canada - said they would close robotic customer fulfillment centres, blaming weaker-than-expected demand.

Ocado says it can now seek new partners in those markets, but some analysts doubt it will be able to, given a wider industry shift towards fulfilling online orders from stores.

Succession Planning and Future Leadership

Transition Timeline and Steiner’s Future Role

In a leadership transition update on Monday, Ocado said Steiner, 56, would remain in post until the start of 2028 and then help prepare the next generation of leadership, staying on with the group through 2029 in a founder role.

"(He) remains fully committed to driving the company's strategy, operations and growth initiatives throughout this period," Ocado said.

Speculation and Succession Candidates

In June, Ocado said it was engaged in long term succession planning after Sky News reported Niklas Heuveldop, chief executive of Vonage, a subsidiary of Sweden's Ericsson, had been sounded out for the role.

Financial Performance and Ownership

Stock Performance and Cost-Saving Initiatives

Ocado's stock has lost about 20% over the last six months, and in February the company said it would cut 1,000 jobs as part of a cost-saving drive aimed at trying to turn cash-flow positive this year.

Steiner’s Stake in Ocado

Steiner owns a 2.35% stake in Ocado according to LSEG data.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sarah Young in London and Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Tim Steiner stays as CEO through FY2028, then transitions to ‘Founder’ role through 2029 as part of structured succession planning (investegate.co.uk)
  • Ocado faces headwinds from closures of CFCs by Kroger and Sobeys, prompting cost cuts and a shift toward store‑based automation (theguardian.com)
  • Fitch maintains a B‑ rating with a stable outlook, aided by substantial compensation (GBP 261 m from Kroger, GBP 18.5 m from Sobeys) and cost savings supporting liquidity (tradersunion.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How long will Tim Steiner remain as Ocado CEO?
Ocado's Tim Steiner will continue as CEO until the start of the 2028 financial year.
Why is Ocado's leadership transition significant?
The transition follows speculation over Ocado's future leadership and comes after operational challenges in North America.
What challenges has Ocado faced recently?
Ocado has faced closures of fulfillment centres by North American partners and a 20% drop in its share price.
What is Tim Steiner's role after 2028 at Ocado?
After 2028, Steiner will help prepare the next generation of leadership and remain with Ocado in a founder role until 2029.
Has Ocado announced any cost-cutting measures?
Yes, Ocado announced a cut of 1,000 jobs in February as part of its cost-saving drive to turn cash-flow positive.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK construction downturn eases slightly in June, PMI shows

UK construction downturn eases slightly in June, PMI shows

Image for Euro zone investor morale improves significantly in July, Sentix survey shows

Euro zone investor morale improves significantly in July, Sentix survey shows

Image for Citi gains seat at heart of global bullion trading with clearing approval

Citi gains seat at heart of global bullion trading with clearing approval

Image for Sapporo to invest $643 million in Carlsberg Southeast Asia venture for 25% stake

Sapporo to invest $643 million in Carlsberg Southeast Asia venture for 25% stake

Image for Fincantieri to buy four underwater firms in €600 million deal

Fincantieri to buy four underwater firms in €600 million deal

Image for Airbus informally aims for 900 deliveries after strong June, sources say

Airbus informally aims for 900 deliveries after strong June, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's easyJet rises on Tradegate after warming to $7.3 billion Castlelake takeover
UK's easyJet rises on Tradegate after warming to $7.3 billion Castlelake takeover
Image for ASM International names KPN's Chris Figee as new CFO
ASM International names KPN's Chris Figee as new CFO
Image for UK's ITV to sell media and entertainment unit to Comcast's Sky for $2.1 billion
UK's ITV to sell media and entertainment unit to Comcast's Sky for $2.1 billion
Image for German industrial orders rose more than expected in May
German industrial orders rose more than expected in May
Image for Factbox-NATO Ankara summit: who's going and what to expect
Factbox-NATO Ankara summit: who's going and what to expect
Image for From shampoo to cookies, consumer products get an AI makeover
From shampoo to cookies, consumer products get an AI makeover
Image for Analysis-Spain, Portugal step up scrutiny of soaring property markets
Analysis-Spain, Portugal step up scrutiny of soaring property markets
Image for Thales strikes deal for Exail controlling stake after Safran exits talks
Thales strikes deal for Exail controlling stake after Safran exits talks
Image for Novartis to acquire UK-based Myricx Bio for up to $1.5 billion
Novartis to acquire UK-based Myricx Bio for up to $1.5 billion
Image for UK new car sales rise 11% in June, prelim SMMT data shows
UK new car sales rise 11% in June, prelim SMMT data shows
Image for Private equity firm EQT to buy Australian parking tech provider Orikan
Private equity firm EQT to buy Australian parking tech provider Orikan
Image for Bank of England could boost bond demand with leverage rule tweak, banks say
Bank of England could boost bond demand with leverage rule tweak, banks say
View All Finance Posts