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Factbox-NATO Ankara summit: who's going and what to expect

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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NATO Ankara Summit 2024: Key Attendees, Defence Plans & Industry Focus

Main Highlights of the NATO Ankara Summit

By Lili Bayer and Andrew Gray

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) - NATO leaders will gather in Ankara for a summit on Tuesday and Wednesday, amid pressure from President Donald Trump for Europe to step up defence spending and following months of transatlantic friction over the Iran war and Greenland.

The U.S.. president's frequent criticism of NATO, along with announced troop withdrawals from Europe and a six-month review of the U.S. military presence on the continent, has fuelled uncertainty within the alliance.

Here is what you need to know about the summit:

Key Discussion Topics

Defence Spending and Burden-Sharing

WHAT WILL LEADERS DISCUSS?

The Trump administration has pushed for Europe to boost defence investment and take on primary responsibility for the continent's defence.

Officials expect leaders to focus on progress towards defence spending targets, boosting defence industrial production and how to implement "burden-shifting" from the U.S. to Europe.

Summit Attendees

World Leaders and Special Guests

WHICH LEADERS WILL BE THERE?

Leaders from NATO's 32 member countries, including Trump, will attend the summit.  

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to join a dinner with NATO leaders on Tuesday evening.

Defence Commitments and Declarations

European Defence Spending Pledges

WHAT WILL LEADERS SAY ABOUT DEFENCE?

European leaders will aim to show Trump that they are delivering on a pledge made at a summit in The Hague last year to spend 5% of gross domestic product on defence and defence-related measures by 2035.

"In 2025, European Allies and Canada increased their investments in core defence requirements by more than $139bn," leaders are expected to say in a summit declaration, according to a text seen by Reuters.

"We are building the future: a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO - a modernised Alliance. European Allies and Canada, working with the United States, are assuming greater responsibility for the Alliance’s defence," they are set to say.

Support for Ukraine

Military Assistance and Funding

WHAT WILL NATO MEMBERS DO FOR UKRAINE?

NATO members are expected to reaffirm support for Ukraine and pledge further assistance.

"For 2026, Allies pledge €70bn in military equipment, assistance and training for Ukraine and affirm their sovereign commitments to sustaining at least equivalent levels in 2027," the leaders are expected to say.

Part of the funding will come from existing bilateral pledges and an EU loan facility that provides €60 billion for Ukrainian defence investment and procurement for 2026-2027. The United States is not expected to contribute funding.

Defence Industry and Innovation

Industrial Production and Innovation

WHAT WILL THE ALLIANCE DO ON INDUSTRY?  

While last year's summit focused on agreeing a new spending pledge, officials want this year's gathering to focus on scaling up weapons production and boosting defence innovation.

The alliance will host a defence industry forum in Ankara on Tuesday, where deals worth tens of billions of dollars will be announced.

Geopolitical Concerns

Iran and Regional Security

WILL IRAN COME UP?

European officials are concerned that the Iran war, and Trump's irritation with European governments over their response to it, could overshadow the summit.

In their summit declaration, leaders are expected to say that "allies reiterate that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon and call on Iran to fully respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

Turkey's Role and Objectives

Defence Industry and Bilateral Relations

WHAT DOES HOST TURKEY WANT?

Turkey will seek to highlight its growing defence industry capabilities and repeat its longstanding call for alliance members to lift all restrictions on defence trade within NATO.

President Tayyip Erdogan will also want to make progress with allies such as France and Italy on the purchase of SAMP/T missile defence systems and other defence industry cooperation.

In bilateral talks with Trump, Erdogan is expected to highlight improving ties between Ankara and Washington while pressing for the lifting of U.S. sanctions and renewed access to the F-35 fighter jet programme.

Other International Participants

Partner Nations and Ministerial Meetings

WHO ELSE IS COMING?

Also in Ankara, NATO foreign ministers are expected to meet counterparts from Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, and to hold a dinner discussion with Ukraine's foreign minister and European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

NATO defence ministers are also set to hold talks with ministers from Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

(Reporting by Lili Bayer, Andrew Gray, Sabine Siebold, John Irish and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • The summit takes place on 7–8 July 2026 at the Beştepe Presidential Compound in Ankara, hosted by President Erdoğan. All 32 NATO heads of state and invited partners will participate. (nato.int)
  • A major theme is the implementation of the 2025 Hague pledge to invest 5% of GDP in defence by 2035 (3.5% on core capabilities, 1.5% on security-related areas), with some Allies already exceeding this target. (nato.int)
  • The NATO Defence Industry Forum on 7 July will spotlight industrial scaling, procurement, and innovation to translate the spending increase into capabilities. (nato.int)
  • Ukraine support remains central: Allies reaffirm military assistance plans, though U.S. funding is expected to come via bilateral channels rather than NATO-wide commitments. (nato.int)
  • Turkey is enforcing tight security—including raids, detentions, bans on gatherings—and has denied accreditation to several independent media outlets ahead of the summit. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is attending the NATO Ankara summit?
Leaders from all 32 NATO member countries, including President Trump, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, and representatives from the EU and South Korea are attending.
What are the main topics discussed at the NATO Ankara summit?
Key topics include defence spending, shifting defence responsibilities from the US to Europe, support for Ukraine, and industry innovation.
How is NATO supporting Ukraine at this summit?
NATO members pledge €70bn in military equipment, assistance, and training for Ukraine in 2026, with sustained support into 2027.
What are Turkey's priorities at the summit?
Turkey wants to showcase its defence industry, push for removal of NATO defence trade restrictions, and seek progress on defence cooperation with allies.
Will the Iran conflict be discussed at the NATO summit?
Yes, NATO leaders are expected to address Iran's actions, reiterating that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon and must respect navigation freedoms.

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