GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
From shampoo to cookies, consumer products get an AI makeover - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

From shampoo to cookies, consumer products get an AI makeover

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance innovation Artificial Intelligence

AI Adoption Transforms Product Innovation at Leading Consumer Goods Firms

The Impact of AI on Product Development in Consumer Goods

By Alexander Marrow

L'Oreal's AI-Driven Skincare and Haircare Innovations

VIENNA, July 6 (Reuters) - French cosmetics company L'Oreal has used AI to identify molecules in its skincare products that can be repurposed for use in shampoo and can now create products four times faster than before, a senior executive told Reuters.

Consumer companies, including Nescafe owner Nestle, Sensodyne toothpaste maker Haleon and chocolate maker Mondelez, are using AI in product innovation, helping them in some cases test ingredients faster, generate recipe ideas and address supply chain vulnerabilities, executives said. 

Responding to Market Pressures

The push to integrate AI into product development comes as consumer goods companies face pressure to innovate faster and cut costs amid shifting consumer tastes. 

L'Oreal's AI Journey

 L'Oreal, which started using AI in its labs four years ago, has identified new molecules for beauty products by predicting the effect they will have on skin and hair, said Fabrice Megarbane, president of its consumer products unit.

L'Oreal's recent innovation was repurposing molecules used in skincare products for a shampoo that uses collagen to add lift and fullness to hair, Megarbane said.

Accelerating Product Creation

"You can really go much faster by imagining ... new associations of molecules and new benefits of molecules," Megarbane said at the Consumer ⁠Goods Forum's Global Summit in Vienna in late June.

L'Oreal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus launched a "beauty stimulus plan" last year to spur innovation after L'Oreal posted its slowest group sales growth in years.

AI Compressing Product Development at Mondelez

AI COMPRESSING PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

Human product innovation augmented by AI is a "game-changer" at chocolate maker Mondelez, Chief Information and Digital Officer Filippo Catalano told Reuters.

Recipe Optimization and Supply Chain Resilience

The technology has helped the Cadbury and Toblerone owner speed up processes and reimagine recipes. The firm said AI can create recipes, including "out-of-the-box" ideas, which a human expert assesses. 

"You can optimise how you develop your recipes," Catalano said, pointing to the possibility for reduced dependency on single sourcing in supply chains and the ability to adapt formulas to respond to changing consumer tastes. 

Success Stories in AI-Driven Product Development

Mondelez's AI tool is reducing the number of samples typically generated through innovation, he said. It helped develop its Gluten Free Golden Oreo cookies and a refreshed recipe for Chips Ahoy cookies, the firm said. In the biscuit category, 60% of recipes produced using its AI tool performed better in areas such as nutrition, sustainability and cost.

"(AI capabilities are) accelerating things you could do already, but compressing the time from months to weeks or years to months," Catalano said. 

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • L’Oréal leverages AI to repurpose skincare molecules for shampoo, achieving 4× faster product development and tapping into advanced predictive tools.
  • Mondelez uses AI-driven recipe tools in its R&D labs to innovate snacks more efficiently and reduce sample trials, boosting performance in nutrition, cost and sustainability.
  • Haleon, owner of Sensodyne, is launching a five-year AI partnership with Microsoft to embed AI across consumer insights, supply chain, marketing and R&D for faster innovation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is AI being used by consumer product companies like L'Oreal?
L'Oreal uses AI to identify and repurpose molecules in skincare for shampoos, accelerating product development.
Which companies are integrating AI in their product development?
Companies like Nestle, Haleon, and Mondelez are using AI to innovate, test ingredients, and enhance supply chain management.
What benefits has Mondelez seen from using AI?
Mondelez accelerated recipe development, improved nutrition and cost, and reduced time from months to weeks using AI.
What is the impact of AI on supply chains in consumer goods?
AI helps reduce dependency on single sourcing and supports more adaptable, resilient supply chains.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Thales strikes deal for Exail controlling stake after Safran exits talks

Thales strikes deal for Exail controlling stake after Safran exits talks

Image for Novartis to acquire UK-based Myricx Bio for up to $1.5 billion

Novartis to acquire UK-based Myricx Bio for up to $1.5 billion

Image for UK new car sales rise 11% in June, prelim SMMT data shows

UK new car sales rise 11% in June, prelim SMMT data shows

Image for Private equity firm EQT to buy Australian parking tech provider Orikan

Private equity firm EQT to buy Australian parking tech provider Orikan

Image for Trump intervention sparks World Cup storm as FIFA clears Balogun to face Belgium

Trump intervention sparks World Cup storm as FIFA clears Balogun to face Belgium

Image for Bank of England could boost bond demand with leverage rule tweak, banks say

Bank of England could boost bond demand with leverage rule tweak, banks say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Ocado says CEO Steiner to stay in role through 2028
UK's Ocado says CEO Steiner to stay in role through 2028
Image for ASM International names KPN's Chris Figee as new CFO
ASM International names KPN's Chris Figee as new CFO
Image for UK's ITV to sell media and entertainment unit to Comcast's Sky for $2.1 billion
UK's ITV to sell media and entertainment unit to Comcast's Sky for $2.1 billion
Image for German industrial orders rose more than expected in May
German industrial orders rose more than expected in May
Image for Factbox-NATO Ankara summit: who's going and what to expect
Factbox-NATO Ankara summit: who's going and what to expect
Image for Analysis-Spain, Portugal step up scrutiny of soaring property markets
Analysis-Spain, Portugal step up scrutiny of soaring property markets
Image for Husband of jailed Russian playwright keeps lonely vigil in exile
Husband of jailed Russian playwright keeps lonely vigil in exile
Image for Morning Bid: Samsung to serve chip taster for earnings feast
Morning Bid: Samsung to serve chip taster for earnings feast
Image for ECB's T2 payment system back up after brief incident impacting payments 
ECB's T2 payment system back up after brief incident impacting payments 
Image for Dollar near two-week lows as rate-hike bets recede, embattled yen in focus
Dollar near two-week lows as rate-hike bets recede, embattled yen in focus
Image for Shares edge higher in Asia as oil dips, earnings loom
Shares edge higher in Asia as oil dips, earnings loom
Image for Oil slips after OPEC+ agrees to raise output targets
Oil slips after OPEC+ agrees to raise output targets
View All Finance Posts