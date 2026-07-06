German Industrial Orders Surpass Forecasts with 1.9% Growth in May 2024

Overview of German Industrial Orders Performance

By Maria Martinez

Monthly Growth Exceeds Expectations

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose more than expected in May due to large-scale orders.

Industrial orders rose by 1.9% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Monday.

Analyst Predictions vs Actual Results

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a rise of 1.5%.

Impact of Large-Scale Orders

When large-scale orders are excluded, new orders were 1.0% higher than in the previous month.

Three-Month Comparison

The less volatile three-month on three-month comparison showed that new orders in the period from March to May were 0.2% lower than in the previous three months.

Revised Data for April

After revision of the provisional data, new orders in April decreased by 3.2% on March, less than the 3.8% decrease of the preliminary figure.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez in Berlin and Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, Editing by Miranda Murray)