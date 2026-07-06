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German industrial orders rose more than expected in May - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German industrial orders rose more than expected in May

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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German Industrial Orders Surpass Forecasts with 1.9% Growth in May 2024

Overview of German Industrial Orders Performance

By Maria Martinez

Monthly Growth Exceeds Expectations

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose more than expected in May due to large-scale orders.

Industrial orders rose by 1.9% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Monday.

Analyst Predictions vs Actual Results

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a rise of 1.5%.

Impact of Large-Scale Orders

When large-scale orders are excluded, new orders were 1.0% higher than in the previous month.

Three-Month Comparison

The less volatile three-month on three-month comparison showed that new orders in the period from March to May were 0.2% lower than in the previous three months.

Revised Data for April

After revision of the provisional data, new orders in April decreased by 3.2% on March, less than the 3.8% decrease of the preliminary figure.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez in Berlin and Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • German industrial orders outperformed forecasts in May, rising 1.9% versus the 1.5% expected, aided by large-scale orders (investing.com).
  • Even without large-scale contracts, order growth remained positive at 1.0%, indicating broader underlying strength (investing.com).
  • However, the three‑month trend showed a 0.2% decline in orders, signaling that short‑term momentum may be softening (destatis.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did German industrial orders rise in May 2024?
German industrial orders rose by 1.9% in May 2024 compared to the previous month.
What contributed to the rise in German industrial orders in May 2024?
Large-scale orders contributed significantly to the rise in German industrial orders.
How did new orders perform without large-scale orders included?
Excluding large-scale orders, new orders were 1.0% higher than the previous month.
How did new orders perform in the three-month comparison?
In the March to May period, new orders were 0.2% lower than during the previous three months.

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