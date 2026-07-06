German Industrial Orders Surpass Forecasts with 1.9% Growth in May 2024
Overview of German Industrial Orders Performance
By Maria Martinez
Monthly Growth Exceeds Expectations
BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose more than expected in May due to large-scale orders.
Industrial orders rose by 1.9% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Monday.
Analyst Predictions vs Actual Results
A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a rise of 1.5%.
Impact of Large-Scale Orders
When large-scale orders are excluded, new orders were 1.0% higher than in the previous month.
Three-Month Comparison
The less volatile three-month on three-month comparison showed that new orders in the period from March to May were 0.2% lower than in the previous three months.
Revised Data for April
After revision of the provisional data, new orders in April decreased by 3.2% on March, less than the 3.8% decrease of the preliminary figure.
(Reporting by Maria Martinez in Berlin and Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, Editing by Miranda Murray)