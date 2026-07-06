ITV to Sell Media and Entertainment Division to Sky in $2.1 Billion Deal
ITV's Strategic Sale and Financial Details
LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV said on Monday it had agreed to sell its media and entertainment division to Comcast's Sky for £1.6 billion ($2.13 billion).
Transaction Structure and Payment Breakdown
ITV will receive £1.2 billion in cash, an earn out of up to £200 million dependent on its advertising performance in the 2027 financial year and also "The Great British Bake Off" maker Love Productions, which will join the remaining ITV Studios business, the companies said.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = £0.7497)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Paul Sandle in London and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Kate Holton)