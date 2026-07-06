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UK's ITV to sell media and entertainment unit to Comcast's Sky for $2.1 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's ITV to sell media and entertainment unit to Comcast's Sky for $2.1 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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ITV to Sell Media and Entertainment Division to Sky in $2.1 Billion Deal

ITV's Strategic Sale and Financial Details

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV said on Monday it had agreed to sell its media and entertainment division to Comcast's Sky for £1.6 billion ($2.13 billion).

Transaction Structure and Payment Breakdown

ITV will receive £1.2 billion in cash, an earn out of up to £200 million dependent on its advertising performance in the 2027 financial year and also "The Great British Bake Off" maker Love Productions, which will join the remaining ITV Studios business, the companies said.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = £0.7497)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Paul Sandle in London and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • The sale reflects ITV’s strategic shift to focus on its production business amid ad‑market pressures and streaming competition (investing.com)
  • Love Productions’ inclusion in the deal strengthens ITV Studios’ content portfolio, valued between £80m‑£120m (investing.com)
  • Regulatory approval remains a hurdle: deal must pass CMA, Ofcom and government scrutiny, with public‑service broadcasting obligations preserved until 2034 (itv.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ITV selling to Comcast's Sky?
ITV is selling its media and entertainment division to Comcast's Sky.
How much is the ITV media unit deal worth?
The ITV media and entertainment unit deal is valued at £1.6 billion ($2.13 billion).
What will ITV receive from the sale?
ITV will receive £1.2 billion in cash, an earn-out of up to £200 million, and retain Love Productions.
Who is acquiring ITV's media and entertainment division?
Comcast's Sky is acquiring ITV's media and entertainment division.
Will Love Productions remain with ITV?
Yes, Love Productions will join the remaining ITV Studios business.

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