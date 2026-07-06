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Iranian mourners call for vengeance on Trump during Khamenei funeral procession - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iranian mourners call for vengeance on Trump during Khamenei funeral procession

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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headlines Iran Politics Geopolitics Middle East

Massive Crowds Gather in Tehran for Khamenei Funeral, Demand Justice for US Strike

Funeral Procession and Public Reaction

July 6 (Reuters) - Crowds of Iranians marched through the streets of Tehran on Monday in a funeral procession for slain leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the biggest day yet in a week of massive memorial ceremonies demonstrating the grip of surviving clerical leaders.

Drone footage on state television showed many tens of thousands of people crammed into a boulevard in central Tehran.

The coffins of the slain leader and four of his family members were driven in a large truck through the streets, while fire hoses sprayed water from above to keep the marchers cool.

Anti-US Sentiment Among Mourners

As they passed under a bridge mourners hurled stones at a billboard hung from above showing U.S. President Donald Trump with a bullet aimed at his head.

"The U.S. killed our father," it read. "We won't let you go!"

The crowds waved Iranian flags and red banners with a slogan calling out to the "avengers of Khamenei", adapting a phrase at the heart of Shi'ite Islam since the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad was killed in battle in the seventh century.

Family and Leadership Dynamics

Sons Pray for Khamenei but No Sign of Mojtaba

On Sunday, three sons of the slain leader prayed beside his coffin at a huge Tehran prayer hall.

But Mojtaba Khamenei, the son who succeeded him as Iran's supreme leader, did not make an appearance. Believed to have been disfigured by wounds in the attack that killed his father, the younger Khamenei has yet to be seen in public since the war began on February 28 with Israeli and U.S. airstrikes on Iran.

Mourning Ceremonies and Burial Plans

The mourning ceremonies began on Friday when the coffins of the elder Khamenei, one of his daughters and her 14-month-old child, one of his sons-in-law, and the wife of Mojtaba lay in state for Iranian officials and foreign dignitaries. Further large-scale ceremonies were held outdoors on Saturday and Sunday before Monday's huge funeral procession.

Later this week the body will be taken for further processions in Iran's Shi'ite seminary city of Qom and two Shi'ite shrine cities in neighbouring Iraq, before returning to Iran for burial within a medieval shrine complex in Mashhad.

Political and International Implications

Impact on Iran's Leadership and Global Standing

The war has ended with a preliminary peace agreement reached last month that left Iran's clerical leadership in power and claiming victory, with newfound clout from exerting control over global energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

US and Israeli Responses

Trump's Reaction

Trump has also claimed victory, although the aims he gave at the outset - destroying Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, ending its ability to attack neighbours and creating conditions for Iranians to topple their leaders - have yet to be achieved.

Trump said over the weekend that peace talks with Iran had been delayed for a week by the funeral ceremonies.

Israel's Statement

Israel's defence minister, Israel Katz, said on Monday that the elder Khamenei had been killed because he led a programme to destroy Israel.

"Any Iranian leader who will again try to pursue plans to destroy Israel will be killed as well," Katz said.

(Writing by Peter GraffEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Hundreds of thousands of mourners flooded Tehran on July 6, chanting slogans such as “Kill Trump” and waving red banners symbolizing vengeance. (apnews.com)
  • Funeral rites began July 4 after being delayed by the war, with ceremonies scheduled over a week—including processions in Qom, Najaf, Karbala and a final burial in Mashhad on July 9. (investing.com)
  • The ceremonies occur amid a fragile truce and preliminary U.S.–Iran peace framework, as Iran’s clerical leadership seeks to project resilience and continuity while U.S. President Trump paused talks during the funeral week. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Iranians calling for vengeance during Khamenei's funeral procession?
Iranians blame the US, specifically President Trump, for Ayatollah Khamenei's death and are demanding justice during massive funeral gatherings.
How many people attended the funeral procession in Tehran?
Drone footage and state television showed tens of thousands of Iranians participating in the funeral procession in central Tehran.
What happened to Mojtaba Khamenei during the attack?
Mojtaba Khamenei, the son and successor of Ayatollah Khamenei, is believed to have been disfigured in the attack and has not appeared in public since.
Where will further ceremonies for Khamenei take place?
Additional processions are planned in Iran's Shi’ite seminary city of Qom and two Shi’ite shrine cities in Iraq, ending with burial in Mashhad.

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