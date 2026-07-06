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ASM International names KPN's Chris Figee as new CFO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ASM International names KPN's Chris Figee as new CFO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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ASM International to Appoint Chris Figee as New Chief Financial Officer

ASM International Announces CFO Transition

Nomination of Chris Figee

July 6 (Reuters) - ASM International, Europe's second-largest maker of semiconductor equipment, said on Monday it plans to nominate Chris Figee as its next chief financial officer.

Shareholder Approval Process

The Dutch company said the appointment will be submitted for shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting expected to be held in March 2027.

Chris Figee’s Background and Start Date

Figee, currently chief financial officer and member of the board of management of Dutch telecoms group KPN , will join ASM on December 1st this year.

Outgoing CFO Paul Verhagen

Succession and Advisory Role

He would succeed Paul Verhagen, who had planned to retire after his current term, ASM says. He will step down as CFO following the meeting, and remain with ASM in an advisory role until the end of his contract.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk; Editing by Joe Bavier and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Chris Figee brings over 25 years of financial leadership, including roles at KPN, a.s.r., Achmea and McKinsey (ir.kpn.com)
  • At KPN since February 2020, Figee is known for strategic focus on efficiency, investment discipline and digital finance innovation (cfo.nl)
  • His appointment at ASM underscores the company’s drive to strengthen financial management amid semiconductor industry volatility—shareholders will vote in March 2027, and he joins December 1 2026

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has ASM International nominated as its new CFO?
ASM International plans to nominate Chris Figee, currently CFO of KPN, as its next chief financial officer.
When will Chris Figee join ASM International?
Chris Figee will join ASM International on December 1st this year.
When is the shareholder meeting for Chris Figee's appointment?
The shareholder meeting for Chris Figee's appointment is expected to be held in March 2027.
Who is Chris Figee succeeding as CFO at ASM International?
Chris Figee will succeed Paul Verhagen, who plans to retire after his current term.
Will Paul Verhagen stay with ASM International after stepping down as CFO?
Paul Verhagen will remain with ASM in an advisory role until the end of his contract.

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