ASM International to Appoint Chris Figee as New Chief Financial Officer

ASM International Announces CFO Transition

Nomination of Chris Figee

July 6 (Reuters) - ASM International, Europe's second-largest maker of semiconductor equipment, said on Monday it plans to nominate Chris Figee as its next chief financial officer.

Shareholder Approval Process

The Dutch company said the appointment will be submitted for shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting expected to be held in March 2027.

Chris Figee’s Background and Start Date

Figee, currently chief financial officer and member of the board of management of Dutch telecoms group KPN , will join ASM on December 1st this year.

Outgoing CFO Paul Verhagen

Succession and Advisory Role

He would succeed Paul Verhagen, who had planned to retire after his current term, ASM says. He will step down as CFO following the meeting, and remain with ASM in an advisory role until the end of his contract.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk; Editing by Joe Bavier and Louise Heavens)