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Canada picks Germany’s TKMS to build 12 new submarines, Globe and Mail reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Canada picks Germany’s TKMS to build 12 new submarines, Globe and Mail reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Canada picks Germany’s TKMS to build 12 submarines, Globe and Mail reports

Canada's Submarine Procurement and Defense Strategy

Selection of TKMS for Submarine Construction

July 6 (Reuters) - Canada has picked Germany’s TKMS to build 12 submarines for Canada's navy, The Globe and Mail reported on Monday.

Announcement Timing and Political Context

The announcement will be made before Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to a NATO leaders’ summit scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Turkey, the report said, citing sources.

The Prime Minister's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Carney was due to make an announcement related to security in Halifax on Monday afternoon.

Details of the TKMS Submarine Offer

TKMS, majority-owned by German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp, is offering its 212CD class submarine model in the tender, which it is also supplying to Norway's navy under a joint program. 

Market Reaction

Shares in TKMS rose as much as 12.9% on the news, hitting their highest level in nearly four months.

Canada's Defense Spending and NATO Commitments

Canada, under pressure from the United States to increase defense spending, has said it hit NATO's military spending target of 2% of GDP earlier than originally planned. NATO leaders have agreed to spend 5% of GDP on defense and security-related investments by 2035.

Other Contenders and Geopolitical Implications

South Korean Bid

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean 042660.KS, which was also under consideration for the contract, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.  

Strategic Choices for Canada

Going with the German submarine contract would mark a further deepening of ties between Europe and Canada ahead of the NATO summit, while going with South Korea would reflect Carney's goal to increase trade and business ties with Asia.

Technical Features of the 212CD Submarine

Design and Capabilities

With its diamond shape, length of around 74 metres (243 feet) and non-magnetic steel, TKMS hopes the 212CD will become the new NATO standard. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, Katharine Jackson, Christoph Steitz and David Ljunggren; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Howard Goller)

Key Takeaways

  • The contract award signals advanced Arctic-capable submarine power for Canada, with the Type 212CD seen as NATO’s next-generation conventional design and already in joint production for Germany and Norway.(stimson.org)
  • TKMS’s plan includes significant industrial participation in Canada, including teaming with Quebec’s Marmen to produce submarine segments and creating high‑skilled jobs across provinces.(navaltoday.com)
  • The move aligns with Canada having met NATO’s 2% of GDP defence spending target in 2025, while committing to a more ambitious 5% by 2035—raising questions about fiscal impact and sustainability.(vancouver.citynews.ca)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Canada chosen to build its new submarines?
Canada has selected Germany’s TKMS to build 12 new submarines for its navy.
What model of submarine is TKMS offering to Canada?
TKMS is offering its 212CD class submarine, which features a diamond shape, non-magnetic steel, and is around 74 metres long.
Why is Canada increasing its defense spending?
Canada is increasing defense spending to meet NATO commitments and pressure from the United States, reaching the 2% of GDP target earlier than planned.
When will the submarine contract announcement be made?
The announcement was scheduled before Prime Minister Mark Carney attends a NATO leaders’ summit in Turkey.
What is the significance of the 212CD submarine model?
The 212CD, already supplied to Norway's navy, is designed to become the new NATO standard in submarines.

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