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Renault making higher profits on compact electric models than Megane, says CEO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Renault making higher profits on compact electric models than Megane, says CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Renault CEO: R5 Electric Model Brings Higher Margins Than Megane or Scenic

Renault Achieves Stronger Margins with Compact Electric Models

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Renault Group is achieving better margins on its compact electric R5 than larger models like the Megane or Scenic, CEO Francois Provost told French business daily Les Echos on Monday.

Challenges Facing European Carmakers

• European carmakers have frequently said cumbersome regulations in Europe and an immature battery supply chain make it hard to turn a profit on electric vehicles, particularly with fierce competition from Chinese counterparts.

Profitability Trends in Vehicle Segments

Traditional Profit Margins in C Segment Vehicles

• Larger, so-called C segment vehicles are typically more profitable than smaller models like the R5 small sedan or Twingo city car as they command higher prices.

Shifting Trends with Newer EVs

• However Provost said that trend has been challenged since the launch of the company's newer EVs.

CEO Provost's Statement on Margin Improvements

• "We are making positive margins on the R5, R4, and Twingo — margins that are higher than those of the Megane or Scenic, even though the latter belong to a higher segment," he told Les Echos.

Market Impact of the R5 Launch

Sales Performance and Demand Drivers

• Since Renault launched the R5 in late 2024 it has become one of Europe's best-selling EVs, with rising fuel prices due to the Iran war helping to boost demand for new and used electric vehicles across Europe.

Growth in EV Order Book

• The group's EV order book is up by 50% in some markets, such as France and Germany, since the war started, Provost said last month.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Compact Renault EVs (R5, R4, Twingo) generate higher margins than larger C‑segment models (Megane, Scenic), defying industry norms.
  • The Renault 5 E‑Tech has become one of Europe’s best‑selling EVs since its late 2024 launch, exceeding 100,000 units produced and leading the B‑segment market. (insideevs.com)
  • Renault’s electrified sales surged in 2025—pure EV deliveries rose around 72%, accounting for over 20% of passenger car sales—with the R5 central to that growth. (fordauthority.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Renault model is generating the highest profit margins?
Renault's compact electric models like the R5 are generating higher profit margins than larger models such as the Megane or Scenic.
What did Renault CEO Francois Provost say about EV profitability?
Francois Provost stated that the company has achieved positive margins on the R5, R4, and Twingo, exceeding those of the Megane and Scenic.
Why has demand for Renault electric vehicles increased?
Demand has risen due to higher fuel prices after the Iran war, boosting both new and used EV sales across Europe.
What challenge do European carmakers face with electric vehicles?
European carmakers face tough regulations and an immature battery supply chain, making EV profitability challenging.
Since when has the Renault R5 been on sale?
The Renault R5 was launched in late 2024 and quickly became one of Europe’s best-selling EVs.

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