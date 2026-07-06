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Lockheed Martin to buy Ultra Maritime for $3.45 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lockheed Martin to buy Ultra Maritime for $3.45 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Lockheed Martin to buy Ultra Maritime for $3.45 billion

Lockheed Martin Expands Defense Portfolio Amid Rising Global Demand

July 6 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin will buy naval defense company Ultra Maritime from private equity firm Advent for $3.45 billion, bolstering its portfolio as global demand for military technology surges.

Deal Details and Integration

After the closing of the deal, announced on Monday, Ultra Maritime will become a part of Lockheed's rotary and mission systems, which reported revenue of $17.3 billion in 2025 and employs 35,000 people worldwide.

Strategic Rationale

Sustained conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and U.S. President Donald Trump's $1.5 trillion defense budget request for 2027 are driving up demand for weapons and military technology, pushing defense contractors to expand their capabilities.

About Ultra Maritime

Ultra Maritime, specializing in anti-submarine ‌warfare ⁠and undersea defense technologies, is a part of Cobham Ultra — created after Advent acquired British aerospace company Cobham in 2020 and then combined ​it with ​Ultra Electronics ⁠following its 2022 takeover.

Technological Capabilities

Lockheed said Ultra Maritime's international presence and a portfolio of exportable anti-submarine warfare technologies, including naval sonar sensing systems, will complement and expand its existing sonar solutions.

Recent Contracts and Partnerships

Earlier this year, Ultra Maritime received a development contract from the U.S. Navy for its underwater acoustic decoy, designed to protect ships or submarines from torpedoes.

In 2025, Ultra Maritime announced a partnership with Anduril Industries to advance autonomous ocean sensing, and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems to develop unmanned airborne anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • The deal, worth $3.45 billion, accelerates Lockheed Martin’s expansion into undersea and anti‑submarine warfare systems, complementing its current naval technologies segment.
  • Ultra Maritime, owned by Advent since Cobham’s acquisition, has seen ~17% annual revenue growth and partnerships with Anduril and General Atomics, enhancing its autonomous sensing credentials.
  • The acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval; it comes amid intensified defense spending worldwide and competitive bidding, with other suitors still in the race.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Ultra Maritime?
Lockheed Martin is acquiring Ultra Maritime.
What is the purchase value of the Ultra Maritime acquisition?
The acquisition is valued at $3.45 billion.
Who is selling Ultra Maritime to Lockheed Martin?
Ultra Maritime is being sold by private equity firm Advent.
When was the Lockheed Martin and Ultra Maritime deal announced?
The agreement was announced on July 6.

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