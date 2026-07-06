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Kremlin says Russia-China naval drills are not a threat to other nations - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says Russia-China naval drills are not a threat to other nations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics

Kremlin Affirms Russia-China Naval Drills Near Qingdao Do Not Threaten Others

Overview of Russia-China Naval Exercises

Details of the Joint Drills

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said that joint naval drills between Russia and China which kicked off on Monday in the waters and airspace off the Chinese city ​of Qingdao were not directed against any other country and would boost regional security.

Duration and Participating Vessels

The annual drills are due to run from July ⁠6 ​to 13 and Russia has sent a cruiser, ​a ⁠corvette, a diesel-electric submarine and a rescue vessel from ​its Pacific Fleet to take part, Russia's state RIA news agency reported. ​

Statements from Russian Officials

Rear Admiral Sergei Sinko's Remarks

Russia's Rear Admiral Sergei Sinko said at the drill's opening ceremony on Monday that the exercises would take naval cooperation between Moscow and Beijing to a new level, while stressing that the exercises were defensive in nature.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov's Response

Addressing Regional Concerns

Asked if the exercises might provoke a negative reaction from governments in the Asia-Pacific region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

"As for our joint exercises, they are not directed against anyone, nor against any single state in the region. Everyone should bear this in mind.

"On the contrary, cooperation between Russia and China in such an important and critical area is a very significant factor that contributes to predictability and security in the region.”

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • The Joint Sea 2026 exercises involve a significant deployment—including Russia’s cruiser Varyag, corvette Rezky (or Surovy), submarine Ufa and rescue ship Igor Belousov, alongside Chinese destroyers, frigate, submarine and support vessels—conducted in three phases: assembly, harbor planning, and at‑sea operations including reconnaissance and air/missile defence (tass.com).
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Rear Admiral Sergei Sinko stressed the defensive nature of the drills, declaring they are not directed against any country, aiming instead to foster predictability and regional stability (tass.com).
  • Analysts view the exercises as a strategic signal—a challenge to US-led Indo‑Pacific security posture—highlighting growing Russia‑China military cooperation and its implications for regional balance and allies’ strategic calculations (stripes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the Russia-China joint naval drills taking place?
The joint naval drills are taking place in the waters and airspace off the Chinese city of Qingdao.
Are the Russia-China naval exercises directed against any country?
According to Kremlin officials, the drills are not directed against any country and are intended to boost regional security.
What military assets has Russia sent to the joint drills?
Russia has sent a cruiser, a corvette, a diesel-electric submarine, and a rescue vessel from its Pacific Fleet.
How long will the Russia-China naval drills last?
The joint exercises are scheduled to run from July 6 to July 13.
What is the purpose of these joint naval exercises?
The exercises aim to enhance naval cooperation between Russia and China and strengthen regional predictability and security.

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