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Hamas dissolves Gaza government, presses for progress on stalled peace plan - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hamas dissolves Gaza government, presses for progress on stalled peace plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Hamas Dissolves Gaza Government and Urges Progress on Stalled Peace Plan

Key Developments in Gaza Governance and Peace Efforts

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

Hamas Announces Dissolution of Gaza Government

CAIRO, July 6 (Reuters) - Hamas said on Monday it had dissolved its de facto government in Gaza and signalled it was ready to hand over to a group of Palestinian technocrats, as it presses Israel to honour other parts of a stalled U.S.-backed peace plan.

The group's promise to end the body overseeing ministries — which has run for more than a decade — was a key part of the plan for a post-war Gaza set out by U.S. President Donald Trump after the start of a fragile ceasefire with Israel in October.

Hamas said the ministries themselves and the staff it had appointed would stay in place and it would still oversee security and policing in parts of Gaza left under its control following the U.S.-brokered truce.

International Response and Oversight

Trump Board's Position

TRUMP BOARD SAYS IT WILL WATCH 'ACTIONS, NOT PROMISES'

The Trump-appointed Board of Peace, set up to monitor the plan, said it noted Hamas's move. But it added that "ultimately, our assessment will be guided by actions, not promises, to meet the critical needs of the people of Gaza".

Israeli Reaction

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which Hamas has accused of repeatedly violating the ceasefire and failing to go through with other parts of the plan, which calls for Israeli forces to withdraw from Gaza as Hamas lays down its weapons.

Current Situation in Gaza

The small coastal enclave remains in ruins more than 2-1/2 years after the latest Gaza conflict was triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 raids on Israel.

Hamas has refused to disarm until Israel halts attacks in Gaza, the latest of which killed five people on Monday, medics in the enclave said. Israel says its attacks in Gaza since the ceasefire have been aimed at thwarting militant threats.

Administrative Transition and Future Governance

Details of the Transition

In a press conference in Gaza City on Monday, Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the Hamas government media office, said the head of the "Government Emergency Committee" oversight body had resigned and that the body itself had been dissolved.

This is "a demonstration of the seriousness of these measures, in implementation of the agreed arrangements, and to facilitate the administrative transition process" to the U.S.-backed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, Thawabta said.

Under the Trump-backed plan, Hamas is supposed to hand over government oversight to a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, a U.S.-backed group of Palestinian technocrats.

National Committee's Readiness

The head of that National Committee, Ali Shaath, said his 15-member committee was ready to assume its responsibility in Gaza as soon as the "necessary resources and enabling conditions for its work are in place."

"The fundamental requirements for the commission's success are the existence of one authority and one law under a clear reference framework, and one weapon subject to that authority," Shaath wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

Ongoing Violence and Humanitarian Impact

Israeli Strikes and Civilian Casualties

ISRAELI STRIKES KILL FIVE IN GAZA, MEDICS SAY

Israeli troops control more than 60% of Gaza, patrolling what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describes as a buffer zone to deter Hamas attacks. Netanyahu says Israel will not withdraw from the territory.

Israel's devastating aerial and ground bombardment of Gaza displaced nearly the entire population of 2 million people, most of whom now live in tents or damaged buildings in a narrow coastal strip of territory governed by Hamas.

Gaza health officials said an Israeli airstrike killed a couple in an apartment in Gaza City's Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood on Monday.

Two other strikes -- one on a tent housing displaced people and another on a vehicle in Khan Younis in the south -- killed three people and wounded at least 20 others, medics said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incidents.

(Reporting and writing by Nidal al-Mughrabi. Additional reporting by Eman Abuhassira and Tala Ramadan in Dubai; editing by Rami Ayyub and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Hamas dissolved its de facto government’s emergency committee, with its head Mohammed al-Farra resigning to facilitate transition to the U.S.-backed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) (es.euronews.com).
  • The move aligns with the October 2025 U.S.-brokered ceasefire plan under Donald Trump, though major components like Hamas disarmament and Israeli withdrawal remain unresolved (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The Trump-appointed Board of Peace welcomed the announcement but stressed it will judge based on concrete actions, not promises, as Gaza remains devastated and peace efforts stagnate (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Hamas dissolve its Gaza government?
Hamas dissolved its de facto Gaza government to facilitate the transfer of power to a group of Palestinian technocrats as part of a US-backed peace plan.
What is the US-backed peace plan mentioned in the article?
The US-backed peace plan calls for Hamas to relinquish government oversight to a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza and for Israeli forces to withdraw as Hamas lays down its weapons.
Will Hamas retain control in Gaza after dissolving its government?
Hamas will retain control over security and policing in parts of Gaza still under its control, even after dissolving its governmental oversight body.
What has been Israel's response to Hamas's decision?
There was no immediate comment from Israel regarding Hamas's decision to dissolve its Gaza government.
What events triggered the current conflict in Gaza?
The latest conflict was triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 raids on Israel, leading to ongoing Israeli strikes and displacement in Gaza.

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