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UAE's E& to sell Vodafone stake to French telecoms tycoon for nearly $6 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UAE's E& to sell Vodafone stake to French telecoms tycoon for nearly $6 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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UAE's E& to sell Vodafone stake to French telecoms tycoon Niel for nearly $6 billion

Major Stake Sale Marks Strategic Shift for E&

Details of the Transaction

July 10 (Reuters) - UAE telecoms group E& said on Friday it would sell its stake in Vodafone for $5.95 billion to the family group of French billionaire Xavier Niel, ending its investment in the British firm after a review of its international portfolio.

Share Pricing and Financial Impact

The deal prices Vodafone shares at 112.5 pence each, a 15% premium to the last close of 97.76 pence, and will result in a net cash return of about $1.3 billion, E& said.

Strategic Rationale for the Exit

The Abu Dhabi-based company said its decision to exit Vodafone reflected the "natural evolution" of its priorities to "sharpen its strategic focus on core businesses" while unlocking cash from the exit.

About the Buyer: Xavier Niel and Iliad Group

Niel is the founder and owner of French telecoms firm Iliad. Iliad Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Transaction Process and Regulatory Steps

Block Trades and Acquisition Vehicle

E& said the shares would be sold simultaneously through off-market block trades to three financial institutions, which would hold them until the Niel family group's acquisition vehicle completed regulatory requirements.

Board Representation and Influence

It also said it would no longer seek to influence Vodafone's board or management, and that its board representative had stepped down as a non-executive director.

Response from Vodafone

There was no immediate statement from Vodafone on the stake sale.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • e& sells its full 16.21 % Vodafone stake at 112.5 pence per share—well above the 97.76 pence closing price, capturing substantial value.
  • The buyer is tied to Xavier Niel’s family group, bolstering his footprint in Vodafone following a prior 2.5 % stake acquisition.
  • Post-sale, e& will relinquish all board influence at Vodafone, with its board representative stepping down; the deal injects roughly $1.3 billion in net cash into e&’s coffers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is buying E&'s stake in Vodafone?
A company owned by the family group of French telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel is buying E&'s entire 16.21% stake in Vodafone.
How much is E& selling its Vodafone stake for?
E& is selling its Vodafone stake for $5.95 billion.
What percentage of Vodafone did E& hold?
E& held a 16.21% stake in Vodafone.
Will E& continue to have any control over Vodafone?
No, E& will no longer exert control or influence over Vodafone's board or management.
Who stepped down from Vodafone's board as part of the deal?
E&'s board representative stepped down as a non-executive director of Vodafone.

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