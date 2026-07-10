Japan Calls for Pension Funds to Boost Domestic Investments, Impacting Markets

Market Reactions and Financial Implications

Japanese Government's Push for Domestic Investment

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

Japanese markets got a shot in the arm after the government indicated it wants the country's state pension funds to increase investments in domestic assets, an eagerly awaited move to spur repatriation that had been mooted for years.

Statements from Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said Japan wanted to encourage pension funds, including the giant Government Pension Investment Fund, to make "substantially greater" investments in domestic financial assets.

The Role of the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF)

GPIF, which is one of the world's largest pension funds, held 293.4 trillion yen ($1.81 trillion) in assets at the end of December. Its movements are closely watched by financial markets, as any change in strategy is often mirrored by other funds.

Market Concerns and Currency Movements

Fiscal Policy and Bond Market Reactions

Concerns had been brewing over the Takaichi administration's expansionary fiscal policy, and the risk of political interference in monetary policy sparked a selloff in Japanese government bonds (JGBs), pushing yields to multi-decade highs earlier this week.

Impact on the Yen and Nikkei

But the latest broadside lifted the yen, eased yield pressure and kept the momentum going for the Nikkei. The yen has been stuck near 40-year lows but firmed more than 0.5% to 161.45 per U.S. dollar after Katayama's comments.

Global Market Themes and AI Sector Developments

SK Hynix's U.S. Market Debut

Meanwhile, the AI theme is well and truly back ahead of the high-profile U.S. market debut for chip bellwether and AI poster child SK Hynix later in the day as the South Korean firm raised $26.5 billion in its offering.

Investor Sentiment Toward Chip Stocks

Chip stocks have lost some momentum in recent weeks after a stellar run, as investors fret about AI spending, sky-high valuations and the pace of profit growth.

Comparing SK Hynix and Micron

But for now, investors are keen to see how the debut rerates SK Hynix versus its U.S. rival Micron, with the demand from retail investors also likely to be in focus.

Micron trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 times versus SK Hynix's 5.5 times.

Key Economic Events to Watch

Upcoming Inflation Data

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

Economic events: June inflation data for Germany and France

(By Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Jamie Freed)